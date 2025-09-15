Arua's Oasis top Odilo Girls tourney, Bergen win hearts

Arua City and West Nile representatives Oasis Primary School are promising not let their guard down after winning their first title at the Odilo Championships held at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday.

Coach Jordan Mawa had to overturn a year's disappointment plus group stage disadvantage to beat Kampala region side Habanomu Quality Academy 2-0 in the final.

The latter won their group stage meeting earlier in the tournament 3-1 but Oasis also lost the final to north eastern region side Aterai Primary School. Interestingly, Aterai finished last in an eight-team competition this year.

Top talents. MVP Hudah Sabanu, best keeper Catherine Ssanyu from Oasis Primary, and top scorer Cathy Nabakooza show off their diadems.



A goal in either half put the game past the Kawempe-based side. Stella Monday scored in the first half for Oasis then her teammate Jackline Joseph Happy went on a solo run to make it 2-0.

"When we lost last year, we went back to work and recruited younger players because we knew we will always be here to represent West Nile," Mawa said.

"When we got to the final, we had to look back to the game we lost and explain to the players why we lost and what we had to do better. Eventually, they played to instruction and here we are as champions," he added.

But as Oasis bask in glory, the locals in Njeru fell in love with Buganda region side Bergen Nursery and Primary School, which finished third despite having no keeper as the one they came with was screened out for being under age. She is 10 and the tournament allows players aged 11-13.

No way through. Players from Habanomu and Prime View battle.

Defender Anna Byamugisha took on the mantle conceding just twice in the group stages. But she was injured and stretchered off in the semis, which they lost 2-1 to Habanomu.

Her replacement kept the score at that and also made crucial saves as they eventually beat Tororo and Eastern region representatives Prime View Education Centre 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Hanifa Naluwaga scored for the latter while tournament top scorer Cathy Nabakooza scored for Bergen.

ODILO GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Final Results - Sunday, Fufa TC Njeru

Final: Oasis Primary (West Nile) 2-0 Habanomu Quality Academy (Kampala)

3rd Place: Prime View Education Centre (Eastern) 1-1 Bergen Nursery and Primary (Buganda)

Bergen win 4-3 on penalties

5th Place: Nyakasura Junior (Kitara) 4-0 Ryamuhuga Primary (Western)