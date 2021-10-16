Arua stun Express

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Alfred Leku needs no introduction to Express FC fans having scored the lone goal against Masavu on the final day of the 2018 season that ensured they survived relegation.

His career has, however, gone somewhat downhill meaning he returned to the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Friday after helping Arua Hill emerge from the Big League.

But he was back to remind them of his ability to lead the line in impressive fashion as Arua Hill stunned the defending champions in a 2-0 victory.

The game which marked the first time Express played in front of their fans since being crowned Uganda Premier League and Cecafa champions saw them create better chances with star striker Eric Kambale seeing a header from a Muzamir Mutyaba corner saved.

There was also a header sent narrowly wide in the first half by George Senkaaba while Martin Kizza also headed over from one of the numerous crosses from Joseph Akandwanaho who made his Express league debut as left-back.

But they were ultimately punished by a hungrier Arua side well-coached by Livingstone Mbabazi.

Advertisement

With an hour gone, they went ahead courtesy of Robert Eseru against the run of play.

Leku run onto a forward pass and the ease with which he turned Murushid Jjuuko caught many by surprise.

He then passed to the onrushing Eseru who did the same to Jjuuko's defensive partner Isa Lumu before shooting low past Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Lumu was withdrawn immediately by Express coach Wasswa Bbosa although it was clear Jjuuko could easily have been the fall guy.

The goal meanwhile reawakened the Red Eagles who had earlier in the second again had missed opportunities.

There was a flick from Kambale that was not finished off from a corner while Kambale also failed to connect with an Enock Walusimbi cross and Senkaaba again saw a header go wide.

But as they pushed forward they were further punished on the break with Leku again playing an integral part five minutes from time.

Leku held up possession well before playing the ball into the path of substitute Sam Sekamatte.

His low cross was bundled home at the far post by substitute Rashid Kawawa to make it a memorable league debut and leave Arua Hill standing tall after their first topflight league game.

They are however second on the log after Mbarara City defeated visiting Bright Stars 3-1 at Kakyeeka Stadium.

Henry Kitegenyi, Karim Ramathan, and Solomon Okwalinga were on the score sheet for Hussein Mbalangu's side while Nelson Senkatuka scored on his return to Bright Stars. Match-day one action continues on Sunday.

Friday results

Mbarara 3-1 Bright Stars

Express 0-2 Arua Hill

Onduparaka 1-1 UPDF

[email protected]