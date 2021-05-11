Asubo-Gafford playoff hopes on the thread

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Asubo-Gafford captain Shakirah Mutiibwa was inconsolable after their 1-1 draw with Dynamic Jjeza in the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) on Sunday.

The combative midfielder has been through seasons of disappointment with the club, where even several managerial changes have not helped establish them among heavweights in local women’s football.

After Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Group A leaders Kings of Kings SS (KKHS), coach Jackson Nsubuga let Mutiibwa venture forward on Sunday.

What seemed like a desperate measure in desperate times paid off in the 51st minute when Claire Matovu scrambled Divine Mirembe’s goal-bound shot from a corner over the line.

Mutiibwa retreated to protect the lead, allowing Dynamic, also wary of elimination, to rally. In stoppage time, Aisha Namukaaya’s sweet left foot curled a freekick from near the technical bench into the far end of goal for an equaliser.

Asubo face relegation to the regional league as they play Luweero Giants, who also need to win to make the playoffs.

Luweero started brightly when they came from 2-0 down to beat Dynamic 3-2 on Saturday but got pegged back with a 2-0 loss to Kings of Kings on Sunday.

“They (Asubo) have experienced players but they don’t know what they want as a club,” Luweero coach Edward Lugolobi said. “Comparing the games we’ve both had with Kings of Kings and Dynamic, I’m certain we will beat them.”

Promotion sealed

While the three battle for promotion or to avoid relegation, Fort Portal-based KKHS are comfortable atop Group A with six points and are through to the quarter finals.

Helped by Evelyne Katusiime in downing Asubo, KKHS relied on Sharon Kanyiginya brace to see off Luweero.

Kanyeginya’s first on 26th minute, a goal of the season contender, saw her race onto a long ball from defence, picking it up on the edge of the box to hit the upright for a Beckenbaur beauty.



Women Elite League

TODAY | 9AM & 12PM

Luweero G’nts vs. Asubo-Gafford

Kings of Kings vs. Dynamic Jjeza

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Asubo-Gafford 1 - 1 Dynamic Jjeza

Luweero G’nts 0-2 Kings of Kings

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Asubo-Gafford 0-1 Kings of Kings

Luweero G’nts 3-2 Dynamic Jjeza

