Asubo ready to eat up miles

Asubo will probably travel the most miles to compete in the 2024/25 Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Elite League (FTBFWEL) that starts this weekend.

The Victoria Group side have another week to pack their travel bags, which they will need to keep in the ‘lobby’ to make trips later in the season to Soroti to take on Ateker, Kachumbala to face Goldstar, Mbale to face Highway, Lira to face Lango Queens, Amuru to face Pabo United, and Gulu for their encounter with Sacred Hearts.

At the time the groups came out, we asked their benefactor Sydney Asubo if they would not ask for reconsideration.

“No, we shall not appeal. We will overcome,” Asubo said. His chief executive officer Zairo Kayima also had no major qualms.

“What would the alternative be? Playing all teams in the league to try to ensure everyone travels to all places would increase the cost too,” Kayima said.

Most of the other teams in their group have ‘fair’ distances to cover between themselves as only Asubo has to actually cross Lake Victoria six times for all of its away matches.

Elizabeth Group, where Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals are, is even kinder with four teams in the central region.

Kawempe B

UCU were relegated from the topflight Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) alongside Asubo but will come into action next weekend against Kawempe Muslim SS.

Kawempe’s usual regional team (Kampala) were acquired by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), who actually seek to start their own girls’ team. Fortunately, for them, this regional side, like its ‘former’ sister side playing and trying to defend the FWSL title, had a wonderful previous season and had been promoted.

When the Kawempe sides were still considered to be ‘one’, the regional side was not taking up these promotion opportunities. Probably, given how fast URA intend to move, Kawmpe had to come to the FWEL this season.

Fufa Women's Elite League

Victoria Group

Saturday

Sacred Hearts vs. Ateker, Gulu School of Clinical Officers

Pabo United vs. Highway Ladies, Pabo Primary School Amuru

Sunday

Asubo vs. Goldstar, Kampala Quality Ground Kisaasi

Elizabeth Group

Saturday

Kawempe Muslim SS vs. Royal Dreamers, Kawempe

Sunday

St. Noa Girlss Zana vs. She Kasese, Makerere University