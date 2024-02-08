Asubo shift to Kawanda

Asubo have relocated further north-west to Kawanda for the second round of the 2023/24 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season.

The women’s football club was born in Kyebando and has been oscillating between homes in the area and Kisaasi over the years.

In fact they had found stability at Kampala Quality School grounds in Kisaasi, where they have played their home games since they came to the FWSL last season.

Their form at home has fluctuated as they won four out of nine home games last season and earned a famous draw against Kawempe Muslim.

This season, Asubo suffered two heavy home losses to She Maroons (0-5) and Lady Doves (1-4) in October but made a statement 1-0 win over Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in November then started the year with massive goalless draws with table leaders Kawempe and Kampala Queens.

Served the purpose

Much as the size of the pitch; relatively shorter in length and width if compared with most FWSL stadiums, and its nature; uneven grass and easily fills with mud on rainy days, has been infuriariting for opponents, it suited Asubo’s style which heavily involves nullifying the strength of opponents. It gave the real essence of a home ground for them.

Kampala Quality is also a popular ground that has been used by the various men and women’s national teams and the popular Ntare League. It is strategically located in the easily accessible Kisaasi area.

But Asubo will now have to confront the second round, which could have started this weekend with a visit from Makerere University, at Kawanda Secondary School – about five minutes away from the Agricultural Research Institute and 13km from Kisaasi.

From first impressions, the pitch in Kawanda looks bigger and greener. But only football can really tell that.

“There is construction going on at Kampala Quality but also the grounds need some renovation and we have been told everything will be ready by July,” club founder and manager Henry Barungi, said.

At a glance

Club: Asubo

Founder: Henry Barungi &William Gafford

Director: Sydney Asubo

Coach: Leonard Ssekamatte

Captain: Desire Katisi Natooro

Established: 2013 as a girls' academy

Origin: Kyebando

Home: Kawanda SS

Status: Topflight since 2022/23 season

*Also pioneer of first women's topflight in 2015