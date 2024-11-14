Aterai have another shot at Odilo title

Aterai Primary School and Oasis will battle for the title of the 2024 Fufa Odilo Primary Schools Girls Championship on Thursday at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Aterai from Kumi District beat Prime View Academy 1-0 through Salume Akol’s lone strike yesterday to book a place in their second consecutive final.

The school lost last year’s final 1-0 to defending champions Bombo Umea but their coach Charles Obore believes Lady Luck will visit them today.

“It has been a tough test but since we also reached the final last year, it means that we have to put in extra effort to avoid any slips in the final,” Obore told Daily Monitor after their win.

“We go into the final with confidence that the trophy must cross the Nile this time,” he further exuded confidence.

The Oasis

However, it will not be smooth sailing for Aterai this morning. In Oasis, they face a side that is returning to the competition after missing out last year. The Arua school dimmed Source Of Light 4-0 to reach their first-ever final. Hope Christine and Mansur Zuhair scored a goal each to add on Happy Jackline’s brace.

Oasis participated in the inaugural edition where they finished fourth after losing their bronze match to Nyakatooma Primary but returned home with a Fair Play award.

“We participated previously but at least this time we have gone one step forward which is a result of our hard work. We’re ready for them because we have seen how they play,” John Mawa Was, the head coach of Oasis said of their journey so far.

The final set-up also signals a change of guard to a new winner after Bombo Umea, who have won two back-to-back championships, failed to navigate the regional qualifiers.

Fufa Primary Schools Odilo Championship (Girls)

Semifinal results

Oasis 4-0 Source of Light

Aterai 1-0 Prime View

Thursday fixtures

Bronze match: Source of Light vs. Prime View, 9am