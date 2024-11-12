Aterai, Oasis set semifinal date in Odilo

Aterai Primary School’s head coach Charles Obore believes his team is good enough to go a step further by winning this year’s Fufa Primary Schools Odilo Championship currently going on at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Aterai lost to Bombo Umea I in the final last year but with the defending champions failing to qualify, Obore believes it is their time to shine.

The school from Kumi district floored Ineza Parents 2-0 in the opening day and Masaka’s Good Foundation 2-1 on day two before sealing their place at today’s semifinals with a goalless draw against Source Of Light from Kyegegwa on Tuesday.

Obore says they learnt from their mistakes last year and are raring to go all the way this time.

“We lost in the finals but we went back and improved on our defensive approach and tactical movements up the pitch,” Obore told Daily Monitor.

“We knew we were going to qualify so we tried out something different as we prepare for the semifinal. We want to bring the same spirit that took us to the final last year and add a bit when we reach there,” he added.

Prime View qualified for the semifinal after holding Habanon Quality Academy to a 1-1 draw in the afternoon games.

In the other match played yesterday, Natasha Kisakye banged four as Good Foundation condemned Ineza from Kisoro to an 8-0 humiliation.

2022 bronze winners Oasis from Arua will face Source of Light in the first semifinal this morning before Aterai play Tororo’s Prime View later on.

The winners of the championship will represent Uganda at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association games next year.

Fufa Primary Schools Championship

Results

Source of Light (Kyegegwa) 1-1 Ineza Parents (Kisoro)

Prime View (Tororo) 7-0 Hope PS (Kole)

Oasis PS (Arua) 3-2 Habanom Quality (Kawempe)

Good Foundation (Masaka) 1-2 Aterai

Semifinal fixtures - Wednesday

Oasis vs. Source of Light, 9.30am