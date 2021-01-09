Atletico are right to challenge Trippier ban, Cavani erred

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Liump on. That is what the Football Association would like you to believe Kieran Trippier told his friends shortly before his move to Atletico Madrid. It implies a ring, a sting and big, big rewards, hence his 10-week ban. It was nothing of the sort.

Transcripts reveal a more earthbound reality. The circle trying to win a few quid, the player trying to be a pal. One of Trippier’s mates asks if he should ‘lump on’ and gets the reply: ‘Can do mate.’ Later, pressed, Trippier adopts the same turn of phrase. ‘Lump on if you want mate,’ he advises. It is the tamest of endorsements.

Yet, as the friends swiftly discover, lumping on really isn’t an option. Bookmakers don’t want anyone lumping on a transfer bet because the only person who would enter such an unpredictable market with cash and confidence is in the know. Nobody is betting big money on a hunch.

So it’s a win-win. If the move collapses the bookmakers keep the cash, and if it delivers they have the safety net of football’s governing body to do their dirty work, if betting patterns indicate prior knowledge. According to FA evidence, the fee was finally agreed with Tottenham for £25m, which rather puts that £4.37 into perspective, or even the big hit, £109.09.

And, yes, it’s the principle that counts, not the profit. Trippier should not have been sharing privileged information with people he must have reasonably assumed were using it for gambling purposes.

Yet, why, exactly? This isn’t a match. He isn’t affecting the outcome and therefore the integrity of a competition. Bookmakers have chosen to make a market on his life, and in doing so have placed him in jeopardy.

Who makes significant career decisions without discussing it with family or friends, without taking counsel, or offering progress reports? Trippier did not ask for this book to be opened, and receives no revenue from it. Maybe that is what should change.

The only way these bans and fines would be fair is if book-makers had to seek permission from the individuals involved, who would receive a cut of the revenue as part of their image rights. Then, if a player was found to be manipulating the market, it would be fraud and he could be penalised accordingly.

Cavani: United to blame

The most incredible aspect of Edinson Cavani’s ban for using racist language is that in close on 13 years based in leagues across Italy, France and England, nobody has ever thought to explain cultural differences to the Uruguayan striker.

There was shock that Manchester United did not provide media training to a man with eight million Instagram followers, yet what of Palermo, Napoli and PSG? Cavani spent six years in Italy, seven in France, and nobody ever told him the ‘negrito’ thing wasn’t cool? Did they think it was cool too maybe? Did they think it didn’t matter?

Whatever criticism can be aimed at United, they were probably as surprised as anybody to discover that a player whose first move to Europe was inspired by an outstanding display at the South American Youth Championship in 2007, had never been informed that what passes as a friendly greeting in South America has the power to offend in Europe.

Conmebol, the South American federation, attacked the FA decision to ban Cavani, claiming the punishment had damaged his reputation. Yet given that 68 of 115 players who represented South American countries at the last World Cup were based in Europe – with another two in North America, where language is equally charged – where is Conmebol’s guidance to their exiled talent?

Cavani’s international team-mates also rallied around, ludicrously accusing the FA of discrimination but are they also pleading ignorance? Uruguay’s 2018 World Cup squad was largely plucked from Europe. And nobody knew?

Cavani’s ban seems harsh for what appears a genuine mistake. Education would have been a wiser option though.

This abridged article by Martin Samule was originally published by Daily Mail, UK.