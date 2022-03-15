Atletico blunt toothless Man Utd to make Champions League quarters

Atletico Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix (2nd R) and teammates celebrate on the pitch after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 15, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benfica also stunned Ajax to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid drove the final nail in the coffin of a miserable season for Manchester United as Renan Lodi's header sent the Spanish champions into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.