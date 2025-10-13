Away day delight for Kyaggwe, Ssingo in Masaza Cup semis

The 2025 Airtel Masaza Cup semi-finals delivered a thrilling day of football drama on Sunday as visitors Kyaggwe and Ssingo stunned their hosts to secure first-leg victories away from home.

In two tactical battles, Kyaggwe edged Buweekula 1-0 in Mubende, while Ssingo came from behind to defeat Bugerere 2-1 in Ntenjeru, leaving both ties delicately balanced ahead of the weekend’s return legs.

Ssenyonga lifts Kyaggwe

At Mubende National Training College grounds, Buweekula and Kyaggwe cancelled each other out in a cagey first half dominated by physical duels.

But the deadlock was broken after the break when Geofrey Ssenyonga struck the decisive goal that handed Kyaggwe a crucial away win and earned him the man of the match award.

Despite Buweekula’s late surge for an equaliser, Kyaggwe’s defense held firm, preserving their narrow lead and giving them a psychological edge ahead of the second leg.

Kyaggwe head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa hailed his team’s resilience under pressure as they chase a second consecutive appearance in the final. "This win means a lot to us because coming here and getting a result was never going to be easy,” Mugerwa said. “We showed great discipline and composure, especially in the second half. Now we must finish the job at home.”

In the other semi-final, Bugerere made a strong start at Ntenjeru when Henry Wamala opened the scoring, sending the home fans into celebration. But Ssingo quickly responded through Shaban Kayondo, who levelled matters before halftime.

The turning point came in the 53rd minute when Bugerere’s Osman Mayanja missed a penalty — a costly mistake that Ssingo ruthlessly punished minutes later. Ismael Rwimitala pounced to score the winner, sealing a 2-1 comeback victory and walking away with the man of the match honour.

With both games decided by a single goal, the semi-final ties remain open heading into the return legs. Fans can expect more fireworks as all four teams — Kyaggwe, Buweekula, Ssingo, and Bugerere — fight for a place in the final at Ham Stadium on November 1.

"What a spectacle from the players and fans here in Mubende today,” said Kenneth Amanyire, Pilsner King Marketing Representative for Mubende, who attended the Buweekula vs Kyaggwe match.

“The first leg is now done, but the pressure is still very much on with these small margins of one goal in both games. We encourage all the fans to turn up for the last push to the final because, as Pilsner King, we can’t wait to see which team will finally claim the 2025 Masaza Cup.”

Masaza Cup semi-finals

First leg results

Buweekula 0–1 Kyaggwe (Geofrey Ssenyonga)

Bugerere 1–2 Ssingo (Henry Wamala – Shaban Kayondo, Ismael Rwimitala)