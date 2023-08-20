Away goals crucial in Vipers' bid

To break the Caf Champions League group stage jinx last season, Vipers kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Central African Republic (CAR) side Real De Bagui in Brazzaville.

The Venoms progressed 3-1 on aggregate and later staged a mother of all shockers by eliminating former champions TP Mazembe (DR Congo) to make it to the group stages.

Ultimately Vipers will need to invoke the same animated spirit this Sunday in Gaborone when they take on Jwaneng Galaxy FC (Botswana) in the first leg of the preliminary round.

Club president Lawrence Mulindwa expects better from Brazilian Leonardo Neiva's boys after a hefty investment that included beefing up the team with a couple of experienced foreigners.

"Play with purpose and dedication. Remember, we are not in the Champions League for charity. This may be the opportunity for most of you to make it in Europe," Mulindwa cajoled the players ahead of the task.

The conviction in the camp is high that it is mission possible, especially with an array of attacking talent at Neiva's disposal.

In forwards Rodriguez Giancarlo, Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Mohamed Salem Ekbad, Abubakar Lawal and Fumador Asiwome, Vipers can hope to post away goals that are imperative in their continental bid.

"We are motivated to win and the belief amongst the boys is that we have prepared so well to beat Galaxy. We want to die a little for the club," skipper Karisa revealed.

A welcome selection headache awaits the gaffer on choosing his first midfield trio from the available midfielders; Abdu Lumala, Bright Anukani, Siraje Sentamu, Nzau Lutumba and Abdu Karim Watambala.

Congolese Alfred Mudekeraza is shoo-in to beat Burundian Fabian Mutombora in the gloves race but Neiva's hands are tied in choosing the most efficient backline from defenders; Patrick Mbowa, Livingstone Mulondo, Grant Matsiko, Richard Matovu, Hilary Mukundane, Isa Mubiru and Ashraf Mandela.

From the Bul and Maroons Fufa Supers Eight matches, It has been observed that Neiva wants Vipers to possess the ball and attack in phases which will be tested against Jwaneng Galaxy that pride in the counter-attacking football philosophy.