Ayala demands more Venom after Vipers go top

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso on Thursday, the Venoms were in control as they beat Steven Bengo's Wakiso Giants 2-0 to go to ten points from five matches.

Karisa would calmly finish of a rebound after an attack initiated by Okello to put the game beyond the Purple Sharks' reach. "There were positives and negatives but the key thing we got a first away win of the season.



"We had to give Okello a rest towards the end of the game and I'm happy them boys are reacting to my tactics and instructions," Ayala revealed.