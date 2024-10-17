Ayala demands more Venom after Vipers go top
A penalty on 30 minutes by Allan Okello after Wakiso Giants custodian James Alitho foolishly fouled forward Milton Karisa set the visitors in motion.
The managerial change at Vipers that ushered in John Luyinda alias Ayala as Nikola Kavazovic's replacement hungerserms to be yielding instant results.
At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso on Thursday, the Venoms were in control as they beat Steven Bengo's Wakiso Giants 2-0 to go to ten points from five matches.
Karisa would calmly finish of a rebound after an attack initiated by Okello to put the game beyond the Purple Sharks' reach. "There were positives and negatives but the key thing we got a first away win of the season.
"We had to give Okello a rest towards the end of the game and I'm happy them boys are reacting to my tactics and instructions," Ayala revealed.
Vipers are now top of the table and played with purpose and renewed hunger.
StarTimes Uganda Premier League
Results
Wakiso Giants 0-2 Vipers