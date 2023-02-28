Ayala: Familiarity will give Sharks the venom antidote

Last season's Stanbic Uganda Cup losing finalists Vipers were handed the toughest tie on paper when rewarded with a trip to Wakiso Giants' Kabaka Kyabaggu den in the round of 16 draws held at Fufa Complex on Tuesday.

The all-StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash will offer the two sides, with differing fortunes, a third chance to settle their scores after drawing 1-all at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium and 0-0 at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in the league this campaign.

Wakiso Giants coach John Luyinda aka Ayala was unfazed by the prospect of facing the two-time Uganda Cup winners arguing the Purple Sharks have now got their number.

"It is like the other games.At this level you expect to face anyone and so there are no worries at all for us.

"We are going to employ the same approach like we used in the league, especially last week's game against Vipers when we almost beat them in their backyard," Ayala told Daily Monitor.

Wakiso Giants are fifth on the league table with 26 points from 16 matches while the Venoms are third with 28 points with a game less.

Ayala anticipates an even more improved performance from his squad that he feels what it takes to emulate holders Bul who defied the odds last season.

"Cup games give anyone a chance to win and they are manageable because they are few. Our Hippos players (Titus Ssematimba, Ronald Madoi and Apollo) will be back by then so we will have a full squad and with an enviable home advantage," Ayala added.

Beto Bianchi's side are still embroiled in a taxing Caf Champions League group progression battle as they sit at the basement yet matches in the Uganda Cup and league have also been complicated by a damning goal dearth that now stretches to 540 minutes.

Champions in double jeopardy

Bul's delight in eliminating nine-time winners SC Villa at Njeru a fortnight ago was short lived after Fufa overturned their win citing applaing officiating that ruled out a genuine Charles Bbaale goal for the Jogoos at the round of 32.



Alex Isabirye's side had gotten the elad through defender Ronald Otti in the match that ended 1-0.

Fufa decreed a replay between the two sides before the winner travels to West Nile to face off with 2016 finalists Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium at the round of 16.



Ten-time winners KCCA, that eliminated Kataka 3-0, were rewarded with a tricky home fixture against Fufa Big League side Mbarara City, their perceived bogey side.

James Odoch's Express will seek a record 11th trophy when they host Paidha Black Angels at Wankulukuku while Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars, the 2019 finalists, are at home against dark horses Kiyinda Boys in Kavumba.

The matches will be played between March 11 and March 17 with all the teams at this level guaranteed of Shs3m from sponsors Stanbic Bank. Akibua Stadium in Lira is set to host the finals in June.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 16 draws

To be held on March 11-March 17