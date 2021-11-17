Ayiekoh counting on old guards to lift Myda
What you need to know:
Charles Ayiekoh is banking his chance to drive back Myda to the Uganda Premier League at the first attempt on senior and experienced players.
Ayiekoh was handed over the mantle to sail the ship of the border town side and has already started duty with a scrappy 3-2 win over Ndejje University last week. The team’s first and winning goals were scored by former KCCA striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma.
Ayiekoh hopes that Sserunkuma and other senior players roped to the side during the transfer period will lift the team back to the top division.
“I have brought quite a lot of senior players because I believe they have the experience to absorb pressure and hold the team during the crucial stages,” Ayiekoh whose team plays Blacks Power today in Lira said.
Some of the old guards include former Express and SC Villa defenders Isaac Mutanga and Johnathan Mugabi.
The others are Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo, Patrick Ochan and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.
“This time, the league is more direct because we’re playing all teams [in one nationwide league]. It’s more competitive and that means you must have a squad with a blend of youthful blood and senior players to get you through.”
Independence
The experienced coach had a failed attempt with Maroons last season but appeared to blame the struggles on boardroom woes and interference from the higher authorities.
However, he is confident that things will work out for him this time after assurances and more freedom to manage the team’s affairs.
“Definitely, our target is to bounce back this season and I believe we are on the right course. The club bosses have given me the freedom and powers to conduct my business without interference;
“That is the most important aspect for any coach to thrive. I have a conducive environment which I believe will work in our favour.”