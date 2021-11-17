Ayiekoh counting on old guards to lift Myda

Charles Ayiekoh is banking his chance to drive back Myda to the Uganda Premier League at the first attempt on senior and experienced players. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The experienced coach had a failed attempt with Maroons last season but appeared to blame the struggles on boardroom woes and interference from the higher authorities.

Ayiekoh was handed over the mantle to sail the ship of the border town side and has already started duty with a scrappy 3-2 win over Ndejje University last week. The team’s first and winning goals were scored by former KCCA striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma.
Ayiekoh hopes that Sserunkuma and other senior players roped to the side during the transfer period will lift the team back to the top division.

