Ayiekoh counting on old guards to lift Myda

Charles Ayiekoh is banking his chance to drive back Myda to the Uganda Premier League at the first attempt on senior and experienced players.

Ayiekoh was handed over the mantle to sail the ship of the border town side and has already started duty with a scrappy 3-2 win over Ndejje University last week. The team’s first and winning goals were scored by former KCCA striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

Ayiekoh hopes that Sserunkuma and other senior players roped to the side during the transfer period will lift the team back to the top division.

“I have brought quite a lot of senior players because I believe they have the experience to absorb pressure and hold the team during the crucial stages,” Ayiekoh whose team plays Blacks Power today in Lira said.

Some of the old guards include former Express and SC Villa defenders Isaac Mutanga and Johnathan Mugabi.

The others are Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo, Patrick Ochan and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

“This time, the league is more direct because we’re playing all teams [in one nationwide league]. It’s more competitive and that means you must have a squad with a blend of youthful blood and senior players to get you through.”