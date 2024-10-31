Ayiekoh departs, Kampala Queens forge way forward

On Thursday, Kampala Queens (KQ) released a statement acknowledging that their coach for the past 10 months Charles Ayiekoh had left the club.

It was no secret as Ayiekoh is now at men’s side Busoga United but the big news is that the “consequently the backroom staff that had been recruited” by Ayiekoh “have been relieved of their duties.”

That, as of press time yesterday, left KQ with no technical official as even Ali Zzinda, who is firmly rooted in women’s football had also left. Looking at the step up, only Cissy Nakiguba, who is acting as team manager and has tried out as a goalkeeper's coach, could lead the team for this weekend's match if no coach is appointed.

“KQ will communicate any further development about the technical staff and future programmes of the team in the near future,” club chief executive officer Meddie Ssengendo wrote in the statement.

KQ has tried coaches from within women's football circles but the last three appointments have come from men's football with only Hamza Lutalo delivering a trophy in the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League.

Rines in unfamiliar territory

It is hard to see a name from within the local women's football circles taking the mantle while the coaches from men's football are largely seen to have underperformed. Could a solution come from outside the country? Perhaps!

Nevertheless, Ssengendo's statement easily made KQ’s trip to Kabaka Kyabaggu, where they face Rines SS tomorrow, the most anticipated game of this weekend’s FWSL plot.

Rines are buoyed by the recent decision to give them three points for the match between them and Olila HS, which the latter walked out from at the death due to a controversially awarded penalty.

The decision propelled Rines to fourth place, one point ahead of KQ. It is probably the first time since 2021 that the hosts are above KQ on the log.

Meanwhile Olila travel to Masindi, where they visit second-placed Lady Doves while Uganda Martyrs hope they can keep pushing forward in a short trip to Wakiso Hill, who employ their former coach Rogers Nkugwa.

On Sunday, Tooro Queens host She Maroons in Fort Portal but both sides are two extremes since they were first promoted in 2021. Both went back to the second division immediately but She Maroons bounced back immediately for the 2023/24 season.

They look like a side that punches above their weight while Tooro, who returned this season as Fufa sought to expand the league to 12 teams are yet to come to terms with the topflight with just one point.

Coach/ player of October

She Corporate host Makerere University at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) while leaders Kawempe Muslim (12 points) make an interesting trip to third-placed Amus College (seven points).

Amus have employed former women’s national team and KQ coach Faridah Bulega. But she is also in contention for the Finance Trust Bank FWSL coach of the month (October) award with Kawempe’s Ayub Khalifa and Lady Doves’ Meddy Nyanzi.

Kawempe’s duo of Agnes Nabukenya, with four goals, and goalkeeper Josephine Nambuya (four clean sheets in as many matches) also compete for the player of the month award with Martyrs’ Auki Kigongo.

Fufa Women Super League

Saturday, 10am

Lady Doves vs. Olila HS

Wakiso Hill vs. Uganda Martyrs

Rines vs. Kampala Queens

Sunday, 10am

Tooro Queens vs. She Maroons

Amus College vs. Kawempe Muslim