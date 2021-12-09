Ayiekoh ditches Myda ahead of Proline visit

Coach Charles Ayiekoh has left his caretaker role at Myda barely a month into it citing pressure from other commitments.

Ayiekoh joined the club at the beginning of last month and was in charge of four games picking only one win in the season opener against Ndejje University, two losses and a draw.

The coach is known for multi-tasking but with his primary job at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) where he coaches the men’s football and beach soccer teams.

“The team wasn’t doing very badly because we had started getting our rhythm and understanding how I wanted them to play but, unfortunately, I have to shift my focus back to Mubs,” Ayiekoh confirmed his departure.

“The university leagues are nearing and I have been tasked to start preparing the players after a long season off due to Covid.”

Myda, who have collected only four points in as many matches, host Proline today in Tororo in a clash that will be televised by league broadcaster Sanyuka TV.

The visitors started poorly but have been on a good run of form winning two successive games to climb third on the log standings.

“We have a tough weekend whereby we travel to play Myda in Tororo and then cross the country to West Nile to face Calvary,” Proline head coach Anthony Bongole said ahead of their tough fixtures.

“However, we are prepared for both games because they’re equally tough but our target is to win both or at least pick four points. We have a strategy for both games because they present different challenges,” he added.

Table leaders Kataka and Maroons are on the road to face Kitara and Luweero United in Masindi and Kasana, Luweero respectively.





Fufa Big League- Thursday fixtures

Luweero United vs. Maroons - Luweero

Kyetume vs. Blacks Power - Mukono

Kitara vs. Kataka - Masindi

Nyamityobora vs. Calvary – Mbarara