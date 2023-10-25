Ayiekoh: I am building from scratch

Crested Cranes interim coach Charles Ayiekoh, says he is not afraid of making big calls ahead of Thursday's Olympic Qualifiers encounter with Cameroon at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Ayiekoh might need changes in personality in almost every department after taking on the national team from Ayub Khalifa, who led the team in the Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in late September.

Crested Cranes' defence has to change as centre-back Aisha Nantongo was not summoned. Her partner for the previous matches Shadia Nankya only made it to camp yesterday after school commitments at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono but could be paired with either Patricia Akiror or Bridget Nabisaalu.

The midfield might change too as Hasifah Nasuuna and Riticia Nabbosa are not in the team. Phionah Nabbumba and Anitah Namata helped Ayiekoh get to the finals of the 2022 Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers with She Corporate so the coach will likely trust them in the national team too.

Unfortunately for Ayiekoh, Italy-based forward Viola Nambi suffered an injury and could not travel. Margaret Kunihira is not in the camp either but Ayiekoh has Joanita Ainembabazi, whom he worked with at She Corporate, and Fazila Ikwaput as players who would cherish the direct approach that he hopes to employ.

Ready to go

“When I first met the players, I told them that we are starting from scratch and everyone has an opportunity to play for a place,” Ayiekoh said as he declared his squad 100 percent fit on Monday. To back up his word, he even summoned the newly promoted She Maroons’ quartet of Justine Najjuko, Lilian Kasuubo, Jackline Adong and Proscovia Adong.

“Fortunately, we came in at the time the (Fufa Women Super) League was starting and that helped to raise the players’ fitness levels.

"You can train all you want but if you are not being tested in a match, it all means nothing. I think that not having league matches is probably why the team struggled against Algeria.

"I can say now for sure that fitness-wise, our team is good to go. We just have to give the professionals who arrive tonight (Monday night) a chance to train with the rest for two training sessions then we can decide who makes the team.``

Goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi reported over the weekend while her colleagues Nabbumba (Denmark), Joan Nabirye (Cyprus) and Fauzia Najjemba (Russia) arrived in the wee hours of Tuesday.

OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS



SECOND ROUND

First Leg, Thursday 4pm

Uganda vs. Cameroon, FTC Njeru

Current Squad

Goalkeepers: Vanessa Karungi (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Daisy Nakaziro, Gloria Namakula (Kampala Queens), Proscovia Adong (She Maroons)

Defenders: Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens), Shadia Nankya, Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo), Justine Najjuko (She Maroons)

Midfielders: Joan Nabirye (Minsk, Belarus), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim), Aminah Nababi (Rines SS), Zaitun Namaganda (Wakiso Hill), Jackline Adong (She Maroons)