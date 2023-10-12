Ayiekoh takes over Crested Cranes reins

Coach Charles Ayiekoh has been appointed interim head coach of the women’s football national team for the next one month.





Ayiekoh, who is very interested in taking the job permanently, has been given a chance to do his auditions against Cameroon in the second round of the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers in matches that will be played between October 23 and 31.





Ayiekoh came into the women’s game last year when he guided She Corporate in the Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers. The Nakawa-based side finished as runners-up but the coach’s reputation had grown tenfold and he stayed in Tanzania to lead eventual qualifiers Simba Queens to the finals in Morocco.





His 2022/23 season with Simba saw them lose the league title to JKT Queens hence missing out on Champions League qualification and was immediately let go.





What Ayiekoh guarantees and prides himself in is football that will stifle the opponent’s strengths. It will definitely be a change from what we have seen in the past.

The outgoing caretaker coach Ayub Khalifa wanted the team to take initiative but he did not have the players with the ability and calmness to manipulate opponents using the ball. George Lutalo, like Majidah Nantanda in 2016, was a mixed bag while Faridah Bulega, the national team’s longest serving coach (2017-2021) was happy to wait for the odd set piece to win a game.

Ayiekoh will not just defend in his half. He showed in Tanzania that if he has to disrupt a side’s buildup process to stop them from creating, like was the case against the Central Bank of Ethiopia, he will.

Uganda will enter into the Olympic Qualifiers with expectation because the Cameroonians just lost to Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Crested Cranes coaches since 2016

2016: Majidah Nantanda

2017-2021: Faridah Bulega

2021-2022: George Lutalo

July- October 2023: Ayub Khalifa

October 2023 - : Charles Ayiekoh

Crested Cranes interim technical team

Coach: Charles Ayiekoh

Assistants: Eric Ndifuna, Olive Mbekeka

Goalkeeping coach: Stephen Kigundu

Fitness trainer: Felix Ayobo

Doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa