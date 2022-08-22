Ayiekoh: Volume of goals does not matter at this stage

She Corporate finished second in Group B of the Cecafa region Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers running in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania after a commanding 8-0 win over Djibouti champions Garde Republicaine on Saturday.

The win meant that the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions qualified for the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament while the eight goals ensured they did so as the highest scoring side in Group B with 14 goals - two more than their tormentors and hosts Simba Queens.

"What matters in this tournament are the wins," associate head coach Charles Ayiekoh, said in his post match press conference.

"Of course if there is a chance to score goals, we do so but for me that is not the most important thing here," Ayiekoh said.

He made three changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Simba Queens on Wednesday as right-back Amina Nakato, captain Naume Nagadya and winger Anitah Namata made way for Cissy Nakate, Esther Naluyimba and Favour Nambatya.

His charges went to into the halftime break with a 5-0 lead thanks to braces from Nambatya and Phiona Nabbumba plus one from Joanita Ainembabazi.

After the break the first completed their hat-tricks while new striker Jackline Nakasi also opened her She Corporate account.

"I am happy about the win but I have still not seen the kind of quality I want from the players," Ayiekoh, who made a number of changes throughout the game, said.

"We are in the semi-finals and we could face Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE). They love to keep the ball but the good thing is that this stage is not about how good you play.

We now need the team to understand that all that matters in the next stages is winning games," he added.

Ayiekoh and Hassan Isa have consistently demanded and hammered down the "winning character" message to their players.

Now they must show it against a CBE side that eliminated Lady Doves, on penalties, at the semi-final stage of the qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League last year.





Caf Women's Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers

GROUP B Results

Simba Queens (TZ) 4-0 Yei Joint Stars (S. Sudan)

She Corporate 8-0 Garde Republicaine (Djibouti)





GROUP B TABLE

Simba Queens 3 3 0 0 12 0 9

She Corporate 3 2 0 1 14 2 6

Yei Joint Stars 3 1 0 2 6 10 3