Azira rushes through Cranes exit door

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

Mike Azira has become the latest Uganda Cranes player to retire in the aftermath of the national team’s failed attempt to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder, capped 10 times for Uganda, sent his letter to the Fufa president Eng Moses Magogo yesterday, days after Captain Denis Onyango called it quits.

“Playing for the national team has been an honour and I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to represent my country and my family,” Azira, 33, writes.

“I have enjoyed working with the federation and playing for the Uganda national team. Playing in two Africa Cup of Nations was one of the best moments with the Cranes.

“These memories will always stay with me and they be cherished always,” the former SC Villa player adds.

“I take this this moment to thank all the coaches that I have worked with over the years and I also thank our fans who always supported us at home and on the road. I wish you all the best and I will continue to support the Cranes in any way possible.”

Azira broke through at Villa whilst a student at Old Kampala SSS in the mid-2000s. He was highly regarded while coming through at the junior team, Joogo Young.

Without making a telling impact locally, Azira moved to the USA to do his college education.

Upon graduation, he joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Seattle Sounders in 2014. Despite being a regular, Azira was constantly ignored by the national team coaches.

He was finally selected by coach Micho Sredojevic in 2016 and featured at the 2017 Afcon finals, Uganda’s first continental appearance in 39 years.

Azira, now at USL Championship side New Mexico United, and Onyango join Hassan Wasswa who retired last week. The latter had not been picked for the national side since the 2019 Afcon.

MICHAEL AZIRA

Date of birth: August 22, 1987 (age 33)

Height: 5ft 10in (1.78 m)

Position: Midfielder

CURRENT CLUB: New Mexico United

COLLEGE CAREER

2008–2010: Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders

2011: Mobile Rams

SENIOR CAREER

2010–2011: Mississippi Brilla

2012–2013: Charleston Battery

2014–2015: Seattle Sounders

2015: Seattle Sounders 2

2016–2018: Colorado Rapids

2018: Colorado Springs Switchbacks (loan)

2018–2019: Montreal Impact

2019–2020: Chicago Fire

2021 to-date: New Mexico United



