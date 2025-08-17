Bafana coach Ntseki: Uganda clash a “cup final”

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki says his side are approaching Monday’s decisive African Nations Championship (Chan) Group C clash against Uganda as a “cup final,” with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

“The winner between us and Uganda, and Algeria in their game against Niger, will go through,” Ntseki told reporters during Sunday’s pre-match press conference.

“You could not ask for anything more special. For all three teams, it’s a cup final. We are fully aware of the demands and expectations.”

South Africa are level on five points with Algeria but sit third in the group due to an inferior goal difference.

Bafana Bafana must beat leaders Uganda at Namboole to advance. Ntseki believes his team’s experience at the highest level will be key.

“We have a team of professionals, players with more than five years at that level,” Ntseki said.

“Some have been in the senior national team and Afcon. My assistant played at the 2010 World Cup and our analyst played in the Premier League. We are ready.”

Pressure on the Cranes

Ntseki acknowledged Uganda’s home advantage but said it could also bring pressure.

“We know Uganda are the home team and they will have supporters behind them. But this is not new to us. We played Egypt in Cairo and won. The 12th man can be an advantage, but it also brings pressure. We shall take advantage of that.”

He added: “The pressure is on Uganda because expectations are so high. A lot of investment has been put into this tournament.”

Tribute to Denis Onyango

The coach confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from and paid tribute to Ugandan legend and Mamelodi Sundowns icon Denis Onyango, describing him as a player worthy of “a lot of respect.”

South Africa defender Kwandakwensizwa Mngonyama echoed his coach’s sentiments, stressing that Uganda will be a tough opponent but Bafana Bafana are ready.

“Tomorrow is not going to be easy for us, but we are aware of the demands. We have to win to go through, and Uganda also have to win to go through,” he said.

Kwandakwensizwa, who once shared a dressing room with Onyango at Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits, spoke glowingly of the retired Cranes captain.

“I played with Onyango when I was around 18. He is my mentor. The more you respect football, the more it takes you seriously — and Denis is a great example of that.

“We don’t talk regularly, but the respect I have for him is enormous. He has won the most championships in South Africa, and that says a lot about him.

“I was honoured to share a dressing room with him. But tomorrow we have to beat Uganda to go through.”

South Africa face Uganda at 8pm at Namboole, while Algeria meet Niger in the group’s other fixture at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15 – Results

Guinea 1-1 Algeria

Niger 0-0 South Africa

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm, Nyayo, Nairobi

South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm, Namboole, Kampala

Group C Standings