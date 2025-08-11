Bafana edge Guinea for first win

South Africa picked up their first win of the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), beating Guinea 2–1 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on Monday.

Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela netted for Bafana Bafana in either half, with Moussa Camara’s consolation for Guinea sandwiched in between.

Maema was at the end of a flowing move, receiving the ball inside the box, turning smartly, and finishing low to goalkeeper Ousmane Camara’s right in the 10th minute.

Guinea responded in style, Camara swivelling to volley past South African goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu eight minutes before the break.

South Africa restored the lead in the 54th minute when Kutumela capped a crisp attack down the right with a tidy finish, sealing a win that leaves them firmly in contention for a quarter-final spot.

Both sides missed glaring chances, but South Africa will care less as they claimed the day’s most important statistic: three points.

Bafana had opened their campaign last week with a 1–1 draw against Algeria.

Both they and Algeria now stand on four points after two matches. Guinea, who beat Niger 1–0 but lost 3–0 to Uganda last Friday, remain on three points from three games.

After Monday’s matches, Group C action resumes on Friday, August 15, with Guinea facing Algeria and South Africa playing Niger.

Group C