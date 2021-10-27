Bakaki: I have lasting remedy to Villa mess

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Amidst a rising administrative storm at Villa Park, a 42-year-old customs and clearing agent Daniel Bakaki, has fronted himself as the ‘saviour’.

With some certainty over next month’s rearranged elections after the SC Villa Congress sat on Saturday, Bakaki remains steadfast and optimistic of ascending to Villa presidency.

Armed with a belief that new blood will liberate Villa from the current its current struggles, he has arrives with a corporate image and desire to merge the pro-Dennis Mbidde and pro-Medard Sseggona camps.

“I don’t believe the issue of having camps can help Villa, everyone is important. We can form one team to take the club forward. I have been following what the current Villa leadership is doing and I’m ready to work with them.” Bakaki revealed.

Elections dilemma

After the August election that pitted Mbidde against Sseggona flopped, Fufa directed Villa management to conduct another event but that faced an objection from the club’s trustees.

Advertisement

That Saturday meeting cleared that baggage. Regardless, Bakaki says it is time for new brooms from the corporate world to take over the reins of the club they have supported for ages.

“I don’t know much about the reported ‘invisible hand’ in Villa governance but all I can say I’m in good books of Fufa. This makes me over qualified to stand,” he clarified.

The bespectacled Bakaki says he has learned a lot from past Villa presidents like Ben Misagga, Fred Muwema and Franco Mugabe and believes he has the magic bullet the club needs.

Unity is paramount

To show the unity he preaches, Bakaki has assembled a seemingly balanced executive that includes members from the Mbidde and Sseggona camp.

“I’m looking at bring together all factions and my executive includes capable and tested members like Joseph Kizito, Alex Kibandama and Nobert Kazibwe .I’m ready to stand against any that comes up,’ he vowed.

Encouraging manifesto

Bakaki, who played football in the lower leagues with Works FC and Kannansi FC, promises to prioritize getting a Villa home, office, improving player welfare, introducing women football and rebuilding the club academy.

“Having a sound resource envelope is one of our priorities. It will not be all about how much money I have as a person but by offering good leadership, the fans and sponsors will ultimately come back to Villa and we rise again,” he added.

Clad in a light blue and red stripped Villa jersey during the interview, Bakaki has confessed to travelling for most of Villa matches but getting the wrong end of the bargain.

“I have watched many Villa games at Bombo but I must admit that the Villa we are seeing these days in not the one we are used to. I’m glad with the current rebuilding but I want to take the club to another level if I’m trusted with leadership.”

PAST PRESIDENTS

1975 - 1979: Daniel Musoke Kiwalabye

1979 - Dec 1993: Patrick Edward Mayengo Kawooya

Dec 1993 - July 2010: Franco Mugabe

Aug 2010 - Jul 2012: Fred Muwema

Aug 2012 - Jul 2014: Ahmed Ssemanda

Aug 2014 - Jul 2018: Ben Immanuel Misagga

Jul 2018 – to-date: William Nkemba

[email protected]























