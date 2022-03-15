Balinya itching to mute doubts

Uganda Premier League

Police forward Juma Balinya may not celebrate in hushed tones if he finds the back of the net against former employers KCCA this afternoon.

Balinya left the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium a dejected fellow bombarded with insults after an indifferent brief season a few months ago but has since been on a redemption mission.

“Many people overlook the fact that I struggled with a groin injury during my time at KCCA so I was rarely at my best and was only fully fit as we approached the Cecafa tournament, “ Balinya, who has scored nine goals for Abdallah Mubiru’s Police, said.

His renaissance for the Cops faces a sterner test when he leads his tenth place side against Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA who are second in the table.

“Playing against a team like KCCA always gives you extra motivation because they are a top team. So there is no grudge, it is just a natural feeling,” he added.

With nine goals, Balinya is just three goals short of the two lead marksmen, Ceasar Manzoki and Steven Mukwala, and believes the battle for the golden boot he won three years ago is on.

“The difference at Police and with other clubs is that I’ve the trust of the coaches here. Our communication is always about trying to help me improve,” said the 29-year-old forward.

“I would be disappointed if I failed to reach the 15-goal mark this season,” Mubiru warns

Like Balinya, Mubiru is a former KCCA player and coach, one who fully understands the nitty-gritty of the explosive Lugogo derby.

“This fixture has become very interesting. We’re battling for safety from relegation and they are battling to win the league. That means no team will feel comfortable losing a point,” he said.

“We are ready for the clash. We have the potential and quality to beat any team in the league.”

Mubiru will be without injured forward Johnson Odongo and utility player Paul Kiwalazi.