Banakarooli Brothers launch centenary celebrations

The Banakarooli Brothers in Kiteredde, Kyotera District have launched their centenary celebrations as an institution in the catholic faith.

The launch was officially opened by the district chairperson Patrick, Kintu Kisekulo, who hailed the institution for grooming youths with education and faith as the main pillars in the upbringing of the young generation.

"We citizens of Kyotera District are glad to have the Bannakarooli Brothers in our area. They have helped us groom our children because some parents are so reluctant when it comes to grooming their children,” he said noting that games and sports competitions which are part of the celebrations “will very much help children to become responsible citizens.”

According to Kintu, clocking 100 years in existence means that the Banakarooli Brothers are considered authentic and trustworthy.

‘Enough officials’

The Banakarooli Brothers centenary celebrations started on Friday with different games sports including football, volleyball, netball, basketball, music, dance and drama among others.

Spokesperson of the Banakarooli, Bro Charles Dominic Kagoye told Monitor that 17 schools had so far registered to be part of the games by the end of Friday. Ten of these are secondary schools, five are primary whereas two are tertiary institutions.

"We have enough officials to officiate the matches," he remarked in light of the celebrations due 2024.

Bro Kagoye who also doubles as the Head teacher of Sacred Heart Kiteredde said they chose to use games because they are a symbol of unity.

“…and since the institution aims at grooming responsible citizens, games will truly bring them together,” he highlighted.

"As educators, we know that sports brings joy and hope among students and we know that games help these learners to sharpen their brains," he added.

Brian Kabanda, a senior four student at Sacred Heart Kiteredde SS expressed optimism that their institution of learning will claim glory football and volleyball based on the home advantage.

"We got to know about this tournament at the beginning of this year and our teams have done thorough trainings as they prepare for the opponents. Since we are the hosts with full support, I'm sure we shall emerge as winners," he emphasized.

All schools will be aiming to record victory in the competition. PHOTO/AMBROSE MUSASIZI

The winner is expected to walk away with the trophy, a goat and a prize money which the brothers did not immediately disclose.

By the time the games end on Sunday, Brother Kagoye said that children will have interacted and shared different life helping experiences.

"We have schools from the North, East, Western which have joined the others in the central region. We expect them to interact and share experiences and I'm sure they will have something to learn from one another," he added.

He also said that the games have been initiated and they're expected to play them annually but rotating in different schools under the Bannakarooli.