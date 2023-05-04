Banned eight confessed to fixing

Some queer things happened prior to kick-off of the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal clash between Vipers and Calvary on Sunday, April 14, 2023.

As the referees, led by George Nkurunziza, prepared to step out for their customary pre-match warm up at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, they were withdrawn.

This set of referees, normally four in number, were informed that they had been replaced.

Another set, this time led by centre referee Henry Musisi, took charge of the game with Vipers winning 4-1.

The hosts scored thrice inside the opening 19 minutes against the StarTimes Fufa Big League side.

You can make your own judgement from the highlights of the goals scored in that game.

Here is the link; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fusW1mOuNUM.

Unwanted eight

In the wake of the latest match-fixing scandal that saw Nkurunziza, fellow referee Deogracious Opio and six players provisionally banned by Fufa, the integrity of the game is again at stake.

“The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has handed provisional suspensions to six players and two match officials over allegations of match-fixing and manipulation of football competition results,” the statement issued yesterday reads.

“The individuals suspended are; Deogracious Opio (referee), George Nkurunziza (referee), Andrew Waiswa (player-Gaddafi), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (player-Gaddafi), Godfrey Lwesibawa (player, Kitara), Saleh Maganda (player-goalkeeper-Calvary), Franco Oringa (player-goalkeeper Northern Gateway) and Abdallah Mwima (player- Ndejje University).”

Fufa say that the discarded eight have confessed. “The individuals mentioned have been provisionally suspended from taking part in any football activity (administrative, sport or any other) at national level for a period of 90 days.

“The provisional suspension comes into force immediately and has been notified to each individual.

“The Chamber took decisions following confessions by individuals and available data from the match integrity reports,” Fufa wrote.

However, it’s important to note that Fufa, who launched a campaign to fight match-fixing in March, are not done with them.

Further investigations are underway which could lead to longer bans.

“Pursuant to Article 72 of the Fufa Ethics and Disciplinary Code, the Investigatory Chamber established there is a prima facie case and formal investigation proceedings have been opened against the eight provisionally suspended individuals for possible violations of Articles 41 (manipulation of football matches), Article 42 (Failure to report), Article 38 (betting), Article 14 (general principles of conduct),” the federation wrote.

Two decades on

The biggest case of match-fixing in Uganda football goes back to 2003 when SC Villa beat now-defunct Akol 22-1 in a bid to build an unassailable goal difference while locked in a tight league title race with rivals Express.

In the recent past, Fufa has mainly suspended referees. In 2020, they banned referee Emmanuel Kiweewa for five years in the most significant move yet.

Kiweewa was found guilty of soliciting a bribe of Shs1m to influence the result of a semi-final match between Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) and St. Lawrence University (SLAU) during the 2019 University Football League.

Several others have served suspensions from 90 days to six months.

During the launch of the latest drive to rid the game of fixing, Fufa president Moses Magogo announced ways to report cases anonymously.

“Whereas the players and match officials are the easiest targets, as Fufa we are coming up with measures that will deter anyone involved in the game from match fixing. A phone number (0787063409) and email address [email protected] have been put in place and whoever has information can report to us.” Magogo said at a media briefing.

Over the month of April, Fufa gave amnesty to anyone who has been involved in match fixing and can come out to denounce the vice, claiming the immunity will be in line with the football regulations.