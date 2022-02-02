Barcelona announce Aubameyang signing until 2025

Barcelona's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts during his medicals in Spain. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arsenal on Tuesday released Aubameyang who had not played for them since being disciplined in December.

Barcelona on Wednesday announced they had signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.

