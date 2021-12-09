Barcelona crash out of Champions League

(L-R) Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique, Barcelona's Spanish defender Jordi Alba and Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E football match FC Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona in Munich, southern Germany on December 8, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benfica defeated Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at home on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League last 16 after pipping Barcelona to second place in Group E.

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16.

