Barcelona hail return of 'absolute legend' Xavi as coach

Xavi Hernandez

By  AFP

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory.
The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.