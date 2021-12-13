Barcelona to play Napoli in Europa League knockout play-offs

Barcelona's French defender Samuel Umtiti (C) gestures during the Spanish league football match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on December 12, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Napoli and Barca met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League, with Barca advancing 4-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona will face Napoli in the Europa League knockout round play-off stage after the Catalan giants crashed out in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

