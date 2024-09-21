Barente aiming for elusive league glory, more money, stadium in final term

Since their arrival in 2009, Bul was one of the best-financed clubs in the Uganda Premier League, but their investments didn't translate into success on the field in the last decade (2010s). With a fourth-place league finish and a Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinal as their best achievements, previous chairmen and their boards left little to remember them by. However, the arrival of Ronald Barente, a bio-engineer by profession, in 2019 turned the tide, delivering silverware and success at the junior level.

On top of winning the 2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup, the soft-spoken engineer has already pushed giants Vipers and Villa bankrolled by moguls Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa and Omar Mandela to the edge in the title races in the last two seasons.

Barente was recently re-elected for a final term until 2028 and now, he aims for more before his tenure ends.

Sunday Sports’ Fred Mwambu caught up with him shortly after his reelection for this interview. Enjoy!

Daily Monitor Sports congratulates you on your reelection.

Thank you!

Was it a straightforward path to re-election given your achievements?

Not really, it wasn’t easy but we thank God. It was hot with several people expressing their interest in taking over the chairmanship but unfortunately, the qualifications that were put up didn't favour most of them. Eventually, only one opponent came out but didn’t pass the sieving process. I was elected unopposed.

What are the requirements for one to run for a position on Bul's executive committee?

First, you must be at the managerial level because you’ll be handling finances, making key decisions and representing the company externally.

Then a minimum of Advanced Level certificate but you can also see that to be at managerial level [in the company], you might be required to possess at least a diploma. This time around we added [Fufa’s] Famaco (Football Administration and Management Course) level 1. My final opponent had the others but missed out on this one.

Who are the new executive members?

I believe that the executives I worked with have something more to offer the club so they will remain. These include my vice chairman Martin Ociiti, treasurer Gerald Fred and six others including a legal representative.

What do you believe contributed most to your success in securing another term?

We’ve created a team that has not only participated but has gone on to bring trophies including the Uganda Cup in 2022, Fufa Super Eight and successes in the Fufa Junior League by our junior team. This made many decide against standing and gave me the thumbs up to continue serving.

Rate your first term out of 100%

Out of the five that I wanted to achieve last term, I did four which is about 80% success. I wanted Bul to be the best in the region, have the best players around the region playing for us, compete for trophies which we have to a certain level though the league has been elusive, and improve the appearance of the team in the eyes of the people. The only thing we didn’t achieve is bringing in money the way I wanted to.

Where else did you fall short in your previous term?

We had challenges in transfers where we made some errors and didn’t make money. We didn’t make money as a club and our finances were always in red and dependent on our sponsor Bidco. This is the biggest challenge that we’re going to address.

I also believe we have not done enough in fan engagement. I wish to see a very vibrant team in Jinja supporting Bul.

How will your first term influence your leadership in this new term?

My style will remain: to lead from the back. I lay down strategies and then sit back and see how people use their strengths and teamwork to accomplish. I am more of their friend than the boss because I want them to give me the best.

On players, you’ve let players go without any gains from their transfer, doesn’t Bul need the money?

You see the likes of Thomas Ikara and [Ronald] Otti are big players who have families and ambitions they want to achieve in life. At Bul, there’s a pact that I always make with players that if any life-changing opportunity comes, I can’t deny them.

For example, if you look at the money Ikara and Alex Kitata are going to earn in Ethiopia, I cannot afford it even in the next five to ten years, so we just have to let them go.

What happened to Musa Esenu’s signing?

Esenu had signed a contract with another club before we signed him. So the other club complained to Fifa and we couldn’t use him simply because of that.

How are your academy graduates moving on?

Every year, we promote about four to five players who are quite well. You will see a different Bul in terms of age this season because we’ve tried to balance that very well.

Our focus is now shifting to how to get money from these players who are leaving the club. We’ll have to decide whether we're selling a player or keep them.

How will you do that?

The future is bright because we’ve made connections out of the country with some agents who have been attending our games.

We have engaged one company to analyze our players’ videos, give us technical assistance, and advice, value them and put them up there in the European market. I’m very excited about this project. We shall start with the junior team and then progress if that works.

Only a few graduate from your academy, what happens to the rest?

We want to add another age group because we’ve noticed that we have a crop of 25 players from the junior team but only about five make it to the senior team. What we’re doing going forward is creating another age group but if the federation doesn’t have another tournament for them and they run out of age, then we will look for other areas for them to play.

We’re also introducing the U15 to be a feeder to the U17 as we create opportunities for the young boys to play.

Beyond player transfers, what other sources of revenue are you looking at?

We’re looking at merchandising and looking for other potential sponsors. This club has been sponsored 100% by Fortune Butto but we have opened several products like shirts, match day advertisements and many others. [Fortune/Bul will remain the main sponsor and take the front advertisements].





Talking performances and trophies, how much trust do you have in your coaches?

I think I have one of the best benches in the league if not the best. They’re very gifted guys with age, experience and technology. Ibrahim Kirya comes with a lot of experience as well.

Kirya was recently involved in a chaotic scene in the Masaza Cup. What’s your take on coaches doubling up elsewhere as well as players featuring for Bul and at the same time in Beach Soccer?

We’ve settled the issue of players featuring in beach soccer, players have to concentrate on the club. On the side of coaches, having Kirya part-timing in Masaza is a plus because he will scout very good young players there.

How far with the fan engagement?

It is something that is still pending but we’ve tried to engage the fans a lot. If you’ve noted, the fan base of Bul has improved a lot and also changed its behaviour. You remember we had fans who would come to the pitch and chase a coach but this time they understand the values of the club and avenues to channel their complaints and frustrations.

What are you doing to improve their match-day experience?

We shall have some match day experience this time by bringing in singers and some giveaways. We’re working with a certain marketing agency to achieve this and hopefully, we’ll have concluded with them.

How will you do this in Lugazi, away from your fans?

We’re in Lugazi temporarily. The team will play at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru as our official home ground. Fufa is changing the turf and that will likely take about two weeks to complete. We’re hopeful that it will be in use after October.

Four years ago, you promised to leave a stadium, now that this is your last term, do you still think about it?

Yes, it is still a pressing issue.

A home ground is a huge undertaking that requires a huge amount of money to be invested. We needed something to tickle our bosses - and that is results. Now that the results have come, if God gives me the league trophy next season, then we shall start negotiating for our home ground.

Right now the top management sees the team is performing, they feel they’re part of it and there’s a return on investment because we’re out there dominating the media, the socials and everyone is speaking about us. But we need something more.

How are you coping with football politics now?

[Laughs]. The politics is there but we try to manage it. I don't see myself in higher levels of football management unless otherwise. I am happy where I am.

You’re trying to deflate my next question but I will ask: what next after your new term?

I’m trying to groom someone in the executive committee who I think is capable of taking the leadership of the team. I don’t see myself coming back as a chairman unless otherwise because I’d wish to step aside.

By the time you came, there was a very toxic environment between Fufa and clubs, how is the situation now?

The relationship has improved simply because the federation started engaging the clubs more. The monthly meetings between the chairmen and the [Fufa] president and his executive have helped a lot.

Having diverse minds is ok because we can’t always agree on everything but when we sit, we iron them out. There are still challenges here and there but the gap has been narrowed.

What are the biggest challenges in the league right now from your perspective?

Officiating! We’ve not done enough to iron this. We have a lot of issues revolving around referees though I don’t blame them entirely. We are also responsible as administrators because if there is bribery, then the referees don’t bribe themselves. So, unless all of us come out with one voice that this is it, we can’t blame the officials alone. We have not done enough to improve this.

What needs to be done?

I don’t know. [laughs] but the referees’ body needs to sit and do a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities and threats) analysis on themselves. That also applies to us the administrators of the game and if we all agree that we play a free and fair game, this game will grow.

You previously had complaints about the number of televised matches, do you hold the same now?

We had a very good number of our games on TV last season which I’m very appreciative of the UPL and StarTimes. We only missed a few games. I hope we grow to a level where all our games are on TV.

Bul won the Fufa Juniors League.

What really happened behind the scenes in Alex Isabirye’s transfer?

Dr. [Lawrence] Mulindwa called Alex over the phone when we were watching a rugby game in Walukuba (Walukuba vs. Pirates, March 8, 2023). Alex tipped me and I gave him the greenlight to pick.

So Mulindwa requested Alex to replace the coach (Beto Bianchi) because he was about to sack him. At first, I told Alex to ignore the [talk] because I didn’t even want to listen to that. Then later, after three days, he came and told me that he had been called again. I gave him time to think about it and when he came back he told me it was what he wanted to do because it would improve his career.

I let him go and also because he was going to get good money that I was not going to give him. I hope the money he got there improved his life.

How did you pick on Abbey Kikomeko?

After Alex left, I decided we were not going to bring in any new coach in the middle of the season. I was ready for whatever results that [Simeone] Masaba and the team would bring.

I always admired Abbey and the way he did things so it was a very easy decision for me to make. The league ended in May but we had decided on him two months earlier. During that time, he was watching and making his assessments of the team.

Bul led the title chase for a long time during the season, where did it all go wrong?

We played very many games and the players were extremely fatigued. Remember, we played Super Eight and then 80 percent of our players play for Busoga in the Fufa Drum which they played in the final. They were playing day-in day-out. We were so lucky that we had a two-weeks international break in between there otherwise Bul wouldn’t have finished even in the top six last season.

Did you pick your lessons from that?

We have worked on that by increasing our squad depth and I believe we won’t melt down in the second round again this time.

On a lighter note, how did it feel when Bul relegated Busoga United on the last day?

[Smiles] That week was one of the most difficult I have faced in my life because about 70 % of Bul players are from Busoga United. Then here comes a moment when they’re the ones to relegate a team that has nurtured and made them what they are. We also had an outside chance of winning the league.

I knew that the families, community and even their friends were going to judge them but they had to be professional for these boys to become men because the world was watching.

Personally, I have supported Busoga financially and also given them players. I used to joke with Madam [Dinah] Nyago telling her to improve their performances otherwise I was going to be the one to relegate them and then fate came. I’m happy to hear that the club has reorganized and I wish them the best.

What legacy do you want to leave at the end of this term?

I wish to see Bul lifting the league and the Cup again before I leave. I also wish to leave Bul with a permanent home ground.

Any final words?

I want to thank the fans for the support, and the administration of Bidco for tirelessly listening to my issues and giving me all the support that I need. I thank the media for their role in promoting Bul, the federation and my competitors Busoga and Gaddafi. I will miss them. I thank my family and kids for the support as well.

Factfile

Full name: Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club

Nickname: Eastern Giants

Founded: Jan. 1, 2007

Ground: Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Division: Uganda Premier League

Management Board

Chairman – Eng. Ronald Barente

Vice chairman – Martin Ociiti

Treasurer – Gerald Fred Kayuyo