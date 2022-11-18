Battle for control at the top

Four StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches today and tomorrow involving some top six teams have the potential to shuffle things at the top.

Wakiso Giants, SC Villa and KCCA all have an opportunity to end the weekend top of proceedings, while champions Vipers also continue closing in.

In-form Wakiso Giants, who have beaten URA, drawn with Vipers and seen off SC Villa in their last three games, could peel away at the top.

The Purple Sharks jointly top standings with Bul and Express, with each side’s seven matches returning 14 points.

Coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda’s men welcome Wasswa Bbosa’s Gaddafi knowing victory would see them end this week without rivals at the top.

Wakiso in-form midfielder Ibrahim Kasule is expected to continue leading the home side’s charge today.

“We continue working hard as a team,” Kasule told his club website after scoring a against Villa, “and individually, I want to continue learning and improving.”

Kasule has scored three goals and assisted in two in seven matches.

His goals have come against heavyweights KCCA, Vipers and SC Villa.

Talking Vipers, the Venoms will not assume table leadership if they pick their third successive victory against UPDF today.

But the champions, who have done just enough in their last two 1-0 victories over Blacks Power and Arua Hill, will be content with the momentum as they work to improve in other areas of the pitch.

“I prepare my team mainly to play in the final third of the pitch because football, for me, is a special sport,” said Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira, “it’s art.”

He added: “And it’s very important to play with the ball. If you play with the ball, it’s no risk.

“It’s my objective (playing with the ball). This week we prepared our program to win two games because it’s very important and that’s what we set out to do.”

Away from Vipers, a one SC Villa could also go top of the league if they become the first team to beat Arua Hill at Barifa Stadium this season tomorrow.

That is, of course, assuming Wakiso fail to win against Gaddafi today.

KCCA are also involved in the weekend’s biggest game - on paper - when they welcome URA to Lugogo.

The 13-time champions, KCCA, have now won two on the trot.

At 12 points from six matches, KCCA want to beat URA and hope Wakiso Giants and Villa fail in their respective endeavors for the Kasasiro Boys to top the table.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Today, 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Gaddafi, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, TV

Vipers SC vs. UPDF, St.Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Tomorrow

KCCA FC vs. URA FC, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, 2pm, TV