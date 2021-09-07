Battling Doves shot down on penalties

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

For 120 minutes, Lady Doves matched everything Central Bank of Ethiopia offered in their Caf Women’s Champions League semifinal encounter at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi yesterday.

However, midfielder Sarah Nakuya blazed her penalty wide during the shootouts and the team lost 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 regular time score.

The Ethiopians will now battle for a place in the maiden Caf Women’s Champions League against Kenya’s Vihiga Queens, who upset Tanzania’s Simba Queens 2-1 in the first semifinal.

The final, on Thursday, is worth $30,000 (Shs106m) for the winner and a $20,000 (about Shs70m) in consolation.

Out of the blocks

The Ethiopians were quick out of the blocks as Medina Busser forced Daisy Nakaziro, who had hitherto not conceded a goal in the tournament, into a save seconds from kickoff.

Busser then worked her quick feet to set a touch-and-go with Loza Abera, which ended with the latter opening the scoring, with her 13th goal of the campaign, in the 8th minute.

Abera, tormentor of Uganda’s national team over the years, hit the crossbar but referee Caroline Wanjala, who would later need to be replaced by fourth official Josephine Wanjiko, rightly saw that the ball bounced behind the line.

Lady Doves talisman Fazila Ikwaput tried to find a quick response from distance but there was no one to pounce on the rebound after keeper Balcha Tarikua parried the ball into play.

In the 62nd minute Ikwaput was repaid for her willingness to throw everything at CBE as she equalised from a free kick 30 yards away after Spencer Nakacwa had been fouled by Meskel Tizita.

Ikwaput later appeared to aggrevate the injury she suffered in the Fufa Women Super League in May and will be a doubt for the third-place play-off.

Caf Women’s CL

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Lady Doves 1(3)

Central Bank 1(5)

Vihiga Queens 2

Simba Queens 1

