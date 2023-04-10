Bbaale striking the right codes to fire SC Villa title thrust

SC Villa coach Jackson Magera has paid tribute to forward Charles Bbaale’s ability to score crucial goals that have elevated the club's title hopes further.

SC Villa’s title charge continued on at the weekend with the Jogoos coming from behind to beat Wakiso Giants 3-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Bbaale, who had notched the winner against Soltilo Bright Stars in the previous game, scored a brace for Magera’s side while left winger Umar Lutalo got the other goal with a ferocious drive.

The victory widened the Jogoos' lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table to six points before second-placed KCCA drew 1-all with UPDF at Lugogo to reduce it to five.

"He has overcome an injury ridden past to become SC Villa's reliable source of goals.

What impresses me most is the fact that he has taken it upon himself to hunt for the goals in this tense title mission that we are on," Magera told Daily Monitor.

With an impressive eight-goal harvest so far, Bbaale is one goal behind Fred Amaku (Maroons) and Allan Kayiwa (Express) that top the league scoring charts.

He has primarily played as a support striker behind Seif Batte and on the wings but still remained Villa's protagonist.

"My style suits versatile players most and that is why Bbaale has suddenly come good.He is unpredictable, zestful, wants to learn and eager to write his own story," Magera added.

Even when Sharif Kimbowa put John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants into the lead early on, the visitors weren't nervous and played with assurance untill they sealed their 14th win in 21 matches, moving them to 43 points, six ahead of KCCA, who had played three matches fewer.

The Purple Sharks' fast shrinking fortunes notwithstanding, yet to win a match in the second round and sit ninth on the table with 26 points, Villa played with purpose and portrayed hallmarks of champions in the making.

The only lapse in defence on the day in the sixth minute allowed Kimbowa to connect home Marvin Mukiibi’s pass.

The swift reaction had Lutalo net a collector's item on 28 minutes before Bbaale, the Pilsner Man of the Match, completed the rout on 51st and 58th minutes.

No time to rest

Villa will be back in action on April 19 when they host Arua Hill at Wankulukuku stadium and will watch on sidelines as other teams engage in the week-long Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals.

"We are going to use the break to try out new systems and polish our weaknesses.I'm also not going to allow the players lose focus or get carried away by the current position," Magera stressed.

To halt the 19-year agonizing league title wait, Villa have to play for maximum points against Arua Hill, KCCA,Vipers, Maroons, Blacks Power, UPDF and URA and hope challengers KCCA and Vipers falter.

Isabirye's joy

Everything was a novelty for Vipers on Saturday night as they dispatched relegation strugglers Blacks Power 2-0 at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

First it was the anxiety of hosting a league match under floodlights, then coach Alex Isabirye getting his first win in the league and then January recruits

Karim Ndugwa and Martin Kizza breaking their goal ducks at long last.

The first win in the second round hurled the Venoms up to third on the table on 32 points, 11 behind leaders SC Villa.

The five-time league winners have played four matches fewer than Villa.

Hussein Mbalagu's Blacks Power are second from bottom on 16 points and are still bogged by the tag of pitiable travellers.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Wakiso Giants 1-3 SC Villa

Bul 1-2 Express

Vipers 2-0 Blacks Power

Arua Hill 0-0 URA

KCCA 1-1 UPDF

Monday

Busoga United vs. Onduparaka, 4pm at Kakindu (Live on Sanyuka Prime)

Top Scorers