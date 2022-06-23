Bbosa arms Gaddafi with Red Eagles' claws

Wasswa Bbosa has taken the mantle at Gaddafi and he is not alone. The coach is moving with a number of cadres he worked with to win the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League and Cecafa with Express FC.

The coach expects to bring that mojo and achieve similar feats as the Gaddafi barracks-side seeks a formal move from their light army green jersey emblazoned with a AK 47 rifle to a more civilian outfit.

"I have some [players] who I have been working with and will be moving with them," Bbosa said on June 23 when asked about his intentions to recruit players from Express.

Bossa has moved with a number of officials including goalkeeping coach Sam Kawalya who replaces Frank Ssebagala and George Lutalo who takes over from Mubarak Wamboya as assistant coach.

Gaddafi FC new coach Wasswa Bbosa poses with his jersey after he was unveiled on June 23, 2022. PHOTO/FRED MWAMBU

Ayub Balyejusa will be the physical trainer while Hassan Zungu will be charged with the junior team set up.

Silverware

Gaddafi FC president Edrine Ochieng spelt out the club's ambition for silverware as the reason for bringing in Bbosa's experience.

"The team, just like any other, wants to win the league. I have been watching the team's progress for about four months and believe we can compete in the next season," he echoed.