Bbosa expressing no fear of Venom

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Many people suffer from acute ophidiophobia the fear of snakes worse so, those who dwell in or around wetlands. Yet there is one man not bothered by the idea of one of the deadliest snakes native to tropical Africa staking rounds at his backyard Wasswa Bbosa.

The Red Eagles’ tactician has vowed to claw at Vipers at Wankulukuku in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League today and so confident is he that the he is treating recent stats as just that: stats.

“That Vipers emphatic win was against Myda. We’re two big teams with almost similar pedigree,” Bbosa said of the league champions’ 7-0 annihilation of the Malaba-based league debutants.

Express’ recent league form against the team owned by a Red Eagles ardent fan in Lawrence Mulindwa is as woeful as it might sound except to Bbosa.

In their last six meetings, Fred Kajoba’s side have won four and drawn twice, scoring 13 times and only conceding twice to the six-time league champions.

But Express have invested heavily in the squad and there is no upheaval such it was at Wankulukuku in the past.

Bbosa views this as the best opportunity to beat Vipers ahead of facing KCCA and URA. A win over the Kitende-based visitors would lift Express to joint-second with URA on 11 points – one better than their opponents of the day.

“We are calm because we believe the biggest games are the easiest to win. We are not putting pressure on the boys but just reminding them of the importance of the win over Vipers, “ Bbosa added.

He expects the defensive duo of Issa Lumu and Murushid Juuko to tame Vipers fangs in Yunus Ssentamu and Ceaser Manzoki, while his forwards Godfrey Lwesibawa and Frank Kalanda should to claw at the visitors’ defence led by Livingstone Mulondo and Halid Lwaliwa.

The Eagles January recruit Muzamir Mutyaba is expected to make the bench, while Venoms’ Milton Karisa and Muhammad Shaban are sidelined.

A win for Vipers would catapult them to the table summit on 13 points.

Eyes on Yunus Ssentamu

Nothing is as encouraging for Vipers ahead of the today’s match as Ssentamu’s second debut brace at Kitende four days ago.

“I know I can still score goals if given the chance, it is a privilege for me and this is an opportunity to redeem myself so I want to give my all to go up again,” the forgotten Cranes striker said.