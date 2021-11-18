Bbosa,Mbalangu trade respect in Airtel-Fufa best coach race

By Denis Bbosa

The favourite tag in the Airtel-fufa best coach contest belongs to Express coach Wasswa Bbosa - a StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Cecafa Kagame Cup winner this year. 
Yet Bbosa is wary of the intimidating challenge posed by former Arua Hill coach Hussein Mbalangu who guided the West Nile side to their maiden top flight appearance on the first time of asking.

