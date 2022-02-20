Beach soccer giants jostle for inaugural Caf CL berth

All of a sudden, the national beach soccer league has gained a timely impetus with the introduction of the Caf champions league competition. The beach sport needed a lifeline after being hit the hardest by the Covid19 pandemic, organisational chaos and desertion by sponsors.

All that the league winners fought for was pride, and maybe the Shs6m that is usually promised as prize money. Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi, also the vice chairman of the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) , told Sunday Monitor that the inaugural event will be held in Morocco later this year.

“I can see many of our top clubs having the capacity to represent the nation with honour. It won’t be too costly a venture since the hosts give the participating clubs everything apart from the air ticket.

“This platform will give our teams more reason to fight harder in the league and we hope that the improved performance can attract sponsors,” Mutabazi stressed.

Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge, who assembled a decent national team outfit that punched above their weight in the Senegal Afcon tourney last year - with Uganda falling to Mozambique at the semifinal stage and finishing fourth, is now building a giant in Mutoola Beach club.

Muwonge gladly welcomes the new window of opportunity but cagely calls for patience if his club is to make it to the continental showpiece after winning their maiden league title.

“At the moment we have shown that we can compete with the big boys at home but much focus is on building an all-conquering side. With experienced players such as Swaib Kakwaya, Peter Mukanka, Tom Kimuli, Paul Nsenge and Oscar Atendeke, we are ready to do our best,” revealed Muwonge.