KIU forward Isaac Isoke (in green) takes ona a St Lawrence defender at Lido Beach recently

Beach soccer giants jostle for inaugural Caf CL berth

By Denis Bbosa

All of a sudden, the national beach soccer league has gained a timely impetus with the introduction of the Caf champions league competition. The beach sport needed a lifeline after being hit the hardest by the Covid19 pandemic, organisational chaos and desertion by sponsors.
All that the league winners fought for was pride, and maybe the Shs6m that is usually promised as prize money. Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi, also the vice chairman of the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) , told Sunday Monitor that the inaugural event will be held in Morocco later this year.

