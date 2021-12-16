Beat goes on as journos mellow in Uspa Awards

Uganda’s Finest. Nation Media Group reporters; Makitum Muziransa (L), George Katongole (C) and Andrew Mwanguhyashow off their awards during the Uspa Media Excellence Awards at Imperial Royal Hotel December 16, 2021. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA 
 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The Nation Media Group (NMG) sports desk took home three awards; the Edirisa Mayanja Njuki Awards by George Katongole for the plight of Somali players in the Futsal Super League, the Kevin Aliro Award by Andrew Mwanguhya for his investigative story about television rights by Fufa president Moses Magogo and Makhtum Muziransa for his story on Brolin Mawejje, who is working the tail off in the US to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

The only thing that I love about sports is my camera.” That’s how legendary sports photographer Mpalanyi Ssentongo, said before he broke down as he accepted the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) Excellence Media Legendary Award  yesterday at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala .
Everyone in attendance stood up to applaud a man who has served sports since 1990 and is still going strong. It was quite emotional.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.