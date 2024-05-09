Bedlam robs USSSA football of its shine

For over two decades, the national schools' football championship, once known as the National Post-Primary (NPP) competition, was a dream stage for young Ugandan footballers. Popularised by Coca-Cola as the Copa Coca-Cola Cup, it became the schools’ world Cup.

Following the Covid-19 disruption, the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) took the reins, organising competitions focused on identifying and nurturing talent. The past three years have seen events like "Ball Games I and II" boom.

This year's tournament in Masaka City marked a refreshing change. A new champion, St. Julian Seeta, emerged, breaking the dominance of St. Mary's Kitende. This fairer system allowed schools like Kobululu (Teso) and Kaserem SS (Kapchorwa) to reach the grand stage for the first time in years.

St Julian Seeta players and officials celebrate after beating Masaka SS in the knockous.

Kisozi Seed SS became a fan favorite, narrowly missing the semifinals after a thrilling quarterfinal match against Bukedea SS. Their impressive performance earned them a spot in the upcoming FEASSA East African Championships alongside St. Julian, Amus College, St. Mary's Kitende, and Bukedea.

Underdogs triumph

St. Julian defied expectations to become the 12th team in the competition's 36-year history to claim the national title. While not considered favourites, those familiar with the team's journey recognise their well-deserved victory.

The team's story began in 2017 under the guidance of Roberts Kiwanuka, who started an academy while running the Rays of Grace School in Njeru. Their rapid rise saw them conquer local tournaments like the Buganda Cup and the Airtel Rising Stars in 2018.

The following year, Rays of Grace's dominance continued as they swept all competitions they entered, including the inaugural Fufa Odilo Cup. However, their success attracted the attention from St. Mary's Kitende, who began scouting and recruiting their graduates.

The gamble with upcoming referees has paid off in USSSA football.

Despite losing players, Rays of Grace continued their pursuit of glory. In 2022, they represented St. Ponsiano Ngondwe in the Arua finals but fell short. The next year, the project transitioned to St. Julian SS, but they couldn't qualify for the zonal rounds.

This year, St. Julian persevered. They qualified as zonal champions, narrowly missing the district trophy to Mukono Kings.

Kiwanuka praised the development program spearheaded by Fufa president Moses Magogo, highlighting the Odilo Cup's role in nurturing talent. The team's dedication and long-term vision culminated in their historic national title.

Capacity building pays off

USSSA's mandate of organising sports events that include the Fresh Dairy Games, Ball Games II, the swimming gala, athletics championship and boys' football finals, is a proportion of their ambitions as they build the capacity of students and teachers in priority areas.

According to USSSA president Justus Mugisha, capacity building sessions, which have trained 7,000 coaches, officiating officials and young reporters from within the school community, is one of their biggest achievements so far.

Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya's brand of football attracted the highest number of fans to the games

This is a priority area as Shs2.3b is reserved for capacity building this year, the highest proportion of the budget after competitions (Shs8.2b).

Mugisha said they want to develop future sports leaders on and off the field through impactful programs including "Young Referees", “Young Coaches” and the "Young Reporters".

“One of the reasons our people are not developing into world-class officials is simply because they start very late. For someone to be a world-class official, there must be a certain number of hours they have to accumulate by the age of 20. That’s why we’re encouraging more students to start their careers as early as possible to penetrate the higher ranks while they’re still younger,” Mugisha said.

USSSA provided a valuable platform for aspiring referees and media personnel. Young officials were integrated into the national games, gaining crucial experience. This program has fostered talents like content creator John Wycliffe Musinguzi and rising star referee Jabeth Elly Ojilong.

A player of Kabalega SS (in red) during the Bunyoro Zone qualifiers. Kabalega qualified for the nationals despite being eliminated in the quarters.

Debacles

The debacles in Masaka were in full colour. The championship descended into disarray, with a series of mishaps casting a shadow over the competition. The issue of late kick-offs became a recurring theme. The Bukedea Comprehensive vs. Tawheed clash, for instance, scheduled for a 9am start, saw teams waiting for referees for a grueling hour, followed by another delay as head of technical, Richard Muhumuza, arrived with the goal nets. This frustrating wait pushed the kick-off to a sluggish 10:40am.

The tournament atmosphere grew increasingly tense. Bukedea's team manager, Fred Katende, pushed for their round of 16 match to be rescheduled due to a late resolution, only to face a shortened quarterfinal game against Kisozi Seed, with nearly 10 minutes shaved off the second half to accommodate a penalty shootout.

The quarterfinals witnessed peak disorganisation. Only two of the scheduled TV games managed to kick off with the others relocated. The highly anticipated St. Julian vs Masaka SS encounter was delayed until 11am due to a player protest by Jinja Comprehensive. The Jinja team staged a sit-in protest on the pitch despite heavy rains and police presence, forcing a delay until they finally conceded around 11am.

St Julian celebrate their title with the Mukono community.

The chaos continued with Jinja SS. They were disqualified alongside Jinja Progressive after Amus College successfully lodged petitions against them, even after live TV crews had invested time in interviewing coaches in anticipation of kick-off.

Another bizarre incident unfolded during the Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya match, which boasted the highest attendance in recent years.

The game teetered on the brink of cancellation due to a uniform dispute. Kitende insisted Kimaanya, who wore an all-blue kit, change their uniform. While Kimaanya changed their shirts, the blue stockings, deemed similar to Kitende's, remained a point of contention. The situation was only resolved after a seemingly inebriated spectator intervened, urging officials to start the game, much to the amusement of a restless crowd. Kimaanya eventually changed their stockings at halftime.

Top scorer Hassan Musaaba of Amus College finished with 11 goals.

Delays in grievance resolution

The root of the disorganisation appeared to be sluggish case management. Petitions like Mukono King's complaint remained unattended until Masaka SS lodged their own petition against St. Julian. This incident highlighted the potential conflict of interest within the seemingly overburdened disciplinary committee. The lack of an independent system amplified the challenges of maintaining fair play.

Previous winners in Masaka

1996: Kibuli SS

2005: Kibuli SS

2010: Bp. Nankyama