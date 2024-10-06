Beleaguered Man United battle to 0-0 draw at Villa

Manchester United ground out a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday in a Premier League game steeped in speculation about the future of the visitors' under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

The draw sends Unai Emery's team into the international break in fifth in the table on 14 points after seven games, while United are languishing in 14th with eight points and still searching for their third win of the season.

United captain Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game for either team, clanging a free kick off the crossbar from outside the box in the 68th minute. Antony then missed the target with the rebound and with keeper Emi Martinez out of his goal.

United's woeful start to the season has put Ten Hag back in the spotlight and the team's entire senior leadership -- co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox -- were in attendance at Villa Park for what many believed was a pivotal game for the manager.

Forest earn point in frenzied 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Nottingham Forest earned a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday despite going down to 10 men in the 78th minute, as a fine defensive and goalkeeping display kept the hosts at bay in an at times frenzied Premier League encounter.

After a slow-burn first half, it was Forest who scored first when a classic James Ward-Prowse free kick found defender Nikola Milenkovic at the back post in the 50th minute and the Serbian nodded the ball across goal and Chris Wood tapped it home.

The match sprang into life and six minutes later Chelsea exploited a rare crack in Forest's highly-disciplined defence when the ever-busy Noni Madueke latched on to a Cole Palmer ball, cut inside and sent it into the bottom corner.Forest were reduced to 10 men when Ward-Prowse grabbed the ball on the ground to stop Nicolas Jackson running free on goal and received a second yellow card.