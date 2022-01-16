Belmadi wants response from Desert Foxes

Big Plea. Belmadi has demanded his star-studded side to rise to the occasion.

Algeria national coach Djamel Belmadi endured more frustration than his players after the defending champions were held to a goalless draw by Sierra Leone in the Group E opener at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday.

