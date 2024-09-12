Bengo-Mawejje combo in giant spotlight

Wakiso Giants embark on their fifth season in the Startimes Uganda Premier League since earning promotion in 2019.

The season could however turn out to be the trickiest going by last season's struggles that saw the Purple Sharks languishing in the relegation zone for large parts of the season before pulling clear in the final five games to finish 11th, seven points and just two teams above the relegation places.

The position was the worst since the Wakiso-based stormed into the top division and finished 10th in their debut campaign

They followed that up with a ninth place finish before achieving their highest placing of seventh in the 2021-2022 season.

The 2023 season saw them finish eighth to further cement their mid-table status before last season's struggles that saw them confirm their place with two wins in the last five games.

Club chief executive officer Sula Kamoga however argues that talk of the club struggling this season is exaggerated.

"We had a few challenges like every club in the country does but we have still assembled a squad that will compete and this could even turn out to be our best season in the topflight league," Kamoga insisted when asked about the standard he and the club set in previous seasons.

In their debut campaign, they were among just two clubs that, alongside URA, were the first to fully comply with the Fufa club licensing.

However, Kamoga admitted they were still finalising negotiations with some few players with four days until their first game against Bright Stars at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

Like many a club in the domestic football pyramid there has been another massive turnover in the off-season.

But unlike in the past, the new season also starts with a largely untested and new technical team led by former Cranes midfielders Steven Bengo and Tony Mawejje.

Bengo is returning to the team having previously worked as an assistant to Deo Sserwadda in their debut season that also had him in interim charge after the club had earlier parted ways with Livingstone Mbabazi in the 2020 season.

Mawejje's previous posting is meanwhile only as an assistant at women football side Kampala Queens.

The pair can however draw a slight comparison with their predecessor John Luyinda who interestingly recommended Bengo to the club after he opted to end his two-year stay.

His first season as a head coach ended with an eighth place finish and the most entertaining football with an attack that consisted of Moses Aliro, Titus Ssematimba, Ibrahim Kasule, captain Hassan Ssenyonjo, Rahmat Senfuka and Lawrence Bukenya.

Wakiso Giants have always had many fans at their games. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The last three players remain at the club and are expected to form the backbone of the team Bengo is constructing.

"I want players to play with responsibility. If we can achieve that then we shall be able to compete," emphasised Bengo who ironically was an entertainer supreme in his heyday.

Left back Alex Komakech will hope to have fully recovered from a long injury layoff while playmaker Baker Lukooya will also be looking to rejuvenate his career.

The team has also added some experienced players with goalkeeper James Alitho joining from URA while they have also agreed terms with the talented but journeyman midfielder David Bagoole.

Marvin Oshaba is expected to lead the line for the Giants having sold the club's top scorer last Kenneth Kimera to Vipers.

A recent partnership with Tanzanian giants saw Wakiso acquire Issack Mtengwa and Shaibu Mtita on loan while Ssenyonjo alsonhad trials at the club before extending his stay at the club. He is now expected to lead a giant renaissance.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants first five fixtures

Sunday: Wakiso Giants vs. Bright Stars

Sept. 20: Maroons vs. Wakiso

Sept. 27: Wakiso vs. Mbale

October 1: UPDF vs. Wakiso

October 7: Wakiso vs. Vipers

Factfile

Full name: Wakiso Giants Football Club

Nickname(s): Purple Sharks

Founded: 2009

Home ground: Wakisha Stadium, Wakiso

Chairman: Hassan Lule

Head coach: Steven Bengo

Last season: 12th

Players out: Bashir Sekagya, Mikdad Ssenyonga, Apollo Kagogwe, Marvin Nyanzi, Lincoln Mukisa, Titus Ssematimba, Kenneth Kimera