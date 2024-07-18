Bengo-Mawejje underdog coaching duo preach enthralling style

In the cruel and murky waters of Ugandan football, a young and unproven coaching pair - Steven Bengo and Tony Mawejje - is stepping into the spotlight, determined to turn the tables on its naysayers.

With a fresh perspective and unyielding resolve shared by his decorated deputy Mawejje, Bengo is ready to leave an indelible mark as Wakiso Giants coach and pass the mettle test.

Two incredibly talented players in their prime, one (Bengo) a deft playmaker often betrayed his temperamental mood and the other (Mawejje) a box to box creative midfielder with global exposure, have united to write a new chapter.

"I started from the top level and right away expressed my attacking football brand. Expect an attack-oriented style of football better than what you have witnessed under coach Ayala (real names John Luyinda).

"I will work in tandem with Mawejje in the 3-4-3 formation to establish a compelling team with quality football," Bengo, a Caf B licensed coach, told Saturday Sports.

All systems go

The former SC Villa, URA, Express, Young Africans, KCCA, Soana and Wakiso Giants silky dribbler returns to the Purple Sharks dugout a refined man after handling the club on an interim basis five years ago.

Bengo's predecessor Ayala backs him to carry on his possessive and counterattacking brand of football 'because he excelled at that as a crafty player in his golden days'.

"I decided to take a six-month sabbatical to refresh my coaching career but believe Bengo can carry on the baton. He played at a higher level than me and played in attacking positions," revealed Ayala, who helped Wakiso Giants finish 11th in the table.

He believes the Purple Sharks will also greatly reap from Mawejje's impressive career that saw him play at Masaka LC, KCCA, URA, Uganda Cranes, Iceland, Norway and South Africa.

"Mawejje is a senior player who played over 80 caps for the Uganda Cranes which gives me confidence that they will do a better job together. Every coach has a starting point and philosophy, this in their time," he stressed.

No turning back

Mawejje, who hung up his boots in 2022, three after Bengo had held his testimonial match at Kabaka Kyabaggu-Stadium, is optimistic about the pending assignment, especially after cutting his coaching teeth (as a deputy) at women side Kampala Queens recently.

"As a coach, I cherish free-flowing football that is entertaining. I'm a product of the KCCA's 'kawowo football' and also a Mike Mutebi student.

"The good thing is that it is the same approach that Bengo brings and he has more experience in coaching than me," the media shy Mawejje explained.

Mawejje admitted to clashing with his then boss Charles Ssenyange at Kampala queens over tactics but rules out that ever happening with his bosom friend - Bengo.

"We have played with him at Cranes since 2008 and I couldn't resist the chance to work with him at wakiso.

"Management has promised not to pile immense pressure on us to win trophies but we also know we must deliver excellent results to stay in employment. We are here to make a statement, " Mawejje, a Caf B licensed coach, stressed.

Deserved prodigal son

Former Wakiso Giants coach Ibrahim Kirya who also handled Bengo as a player at SC Villa says the budding gaffer should be judged by his interim stint at Wakiso in 2019.

"Wakiso Giants at the moment needed a coach who understood its culture and doctrine and that is Bengo or me. They are not financially okay but he will know how to move the team through the storm, " says Kirya, now a deputy coach at Bul.

He talks about Bengo as a Saul turned Paul, reminiscing the Villa Park days when the short tempered star almost came to blows with coaches Paul Nkata and later Sam Ssimbwa over petty issues.

"Bengo as a player was moody but as a coach now he has matured and is now mindful and rueful of his childhood mistakes.

"He now has a daughter which reminds him of the responsibilities of an adult. He has all the attributes to help him succeed at Wakiso and beyond," Kirya emphasized.

Bengo was in charge of Wakiso Giants against MYDA on an interim basis. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Gen Z coaches

World over, a new breed of coaches is taking over and shining with a modern and intricate style of play.

Talk about Mikel Arteta, Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso, Kieran McKenna to mention but a few.

Former KCCA and Proline coach and also Caf certified coaches instructor Mujib Kasule believes Bengo and Mawejje fall in that calibre in the Ugandan case.

" Bengo is one of those young coaches that are going to excel up to the big stage. He exudes authority, likes players that can express themselves like he used to do.

"Most importantly, in his coaching spell, he knows that he didn't fulfill his full potential and now wants to use his case to teach the young players to prosper," Jiba, as Kasule is fondly known in the football circles, revealed.

Jiba is confident that Bengo can keep the club playing philosophy if he is not under duress.

"I taught him during the Caf B Licence course and understood that he is intelligent, has his own game model, wants players that use the ball well and is the new breed of coach that should breathe a new lease of life into Ugandan coaching, " Jiba added.

He tips Mawejje, who had a 'better playing experience and commands respect from players', to compliment Bengo 'because they respect each other'.

Fresh minds

According to former Busoga United, Soana, Maroons and Vipers coach Charles Ayeikoh who has been Mawejje's boss at Kampala Queens, his desire to learn will push the duo to greater heights.

"Football needs fresh minds like those two. They are still greedy to coach and have time to dedicate themselves to football unlike most of us aging coaches that have served for a while now.

" Mawejje has passion for the game and also wants to study unlike many former internationals. Coaching requires a bit of patience from management and most clubs don't pay well but he is already rich, " Ayeikoh weighed in.

New dawn

As the new season looms, all eyes are on the Bengo-Mawejje combo, eager to see if they can transform skepticism into success and show that they are a diamond in the rough.

Club patron Musa Sebulime already showed, via X ( formerly Twitter), his monk faith in the duet.

"Capturing the beginning of a new era. Excited for the future with this dynamic duo leading the way. Excited to welcome Steven Bengo as the new head coach. Here is to new beginnings and a bright future for our team, " he wrote, in a slightly edited text.

Interestingly, Bengo seemed unfazed by the plain fact that marquee players like Titus Ssematimba, Marvin Nyanzi and Kenneth Kimera have already left with more expected to follow suit, instead insisting that he comes in with a grand plan.

Nothing qualitative can be pronounced about Bengo's brief coaching spells at Bushenyi Veterans and Wembley but one thing is certain, the ball is now in his coat.

Bengo at a glance

Born: January 24,1988

Place of Birth; Kampala

Position; forward

Uganda Cranes; Seven caps, three goals

Coached at; Bushenyi Veterans, Wembley and Wakiso Giants (as interim)

Clubs played for: SC Villa, KCCA , Soana, Wakiso Giants, Kiyovu, Express, Young Africans and Nakumatt



Mawejje at a glance