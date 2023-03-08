Bianchi admits headache
What you need to know:
At this level of the Champions League, it is a must that you put away the few chances that you manage to create because the Venoms had their chances to get something from the 1-0 loss to Simba in Dar es Salaam, but ultimately could not put the ball in the back of the net.
Beto Bianchi's Achilles heel in the initial stages as Vipers coach has been goalscoring, and it has become an even bigger problem as the Caf Champions League group exit been more apparent on Tuesday night.
His first seven competitive matches in charge have yielded zero goals, Vipers have fewer shots, create less and are now significantly worse at attacking than the other Group C clubs Horoya, Simba and Raja Casablanca.
With a number of fans now turning their fury towards the Brazilian-Spanish coach following a run 630 minutes without a goal, Bianchi will lose sleep while figuring out the right formula to get his charges firing on all cylinders.
"I'm sad about the loss (against Simba), but my players gave everything. That said, we have to work on our final third, tactically the players are not okay in that area ," Bianchi revealed through his deputy and translator Roberto Martinez.
Creativity woes
It could be rightly argued that the lack of spark in Vipers creative realm and the struggle to get a natural goalscorer, have precipitated the goal drought engulfing St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.
"We definitely would want to have a player in that position creative midfield but we are mindful of the resources needed to do it.
"These players cost a lot of money, so we shall try and teach the players how to be sharp in front of the goal," Bianchi stressed.
With box-to-box midfield dynamo Bobosi Byaruhanga out of the club, the creative burden fell to Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit, Frank Tumwesigye,Abdul Lumala and lately Martin Kizza with none producing the desired magic yet.
"I have explained countless times that I can't score goals as a coach. I can only tell the players how to do it. If they don't, then we have a problem," he added.
To get the goals out of the blunt forwards at his disposal; Desire Tety, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu and Abubakar Lawal, Bianchi insinuated about mixing tactical and technical training aspects to have the team compete again.
This Tuesday, last year's losing Uganda Cup losing finalists visit Wakiso Giants at the round of 16 but Bianchi promised not to lower the guard on the Caf front in the remaining two matches - the faded chances notwithstanding.