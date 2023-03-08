Bianchi admits headache

Beto Bianchi's Achilles heel in the initial stages as Vipers coach has been goalscoring, and it has become an even bigger problem as the Caf Champions League group exit been more apparent on Tuesday night.



His first seven competitive matches in charge have yielded zero goals, Vipers have fewer shots, create less and are now significantly worse at attacking than the other Group C clubs Horoya, Simba and Raja Casablanca.



At this level of the Champions League, it is a must that you put away the few chances that you manage to create because the Venoms had their chances to get something from the 1-0 loss to Simba in Dar es Salaam, but ultimately could not put the ball in the back of the net.



With a number of fans now turning their fury towards the Brazilian-Spanish coach following a run 630 minutes without a goal, Bianchi will lose sleep while figuring out the right formula to get his charges firing on all cylinders.



"I'm sad about the loss (against Simba), but my players gave everything. That said, we have to work on our final third, tactically the players are not okay in that area ," Bianchi revealed through his deputy and translator Roberto Martinez.