Bianchi sacked
Unveiled on January 10, 2023. Sacked on March 9, 2023. It took less than two months for Vipers to decide that coach Beto Bianchi wasn’t the right man for the job.
Bianchi replaced fellow Brazilian Roberto Oliviera, Robertinho, who moved to Simba in Tanzania. His last game was a 1-0 loss to Simba in the Caf Champions League to exit with games to spare.
After four games, the Venoms lie bottom of group C with one point in four games.
The Brazilian-Spanish has had a difficult spell in charge that has seen the StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions plummet.
In a short statement, Vipers did not name a replacement.
“Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect,” the club states.
“The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours.”
Vipers have not scored a goal in Bianchi’s seven-game spell at the club. Their next Champions League game is against group C leaders Raja Casablanca on March 18.