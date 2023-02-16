Bianchi troubled by Vipers rusty fangs

As the clock ticks to Saturday's Caf Champions League group C encounter between Vipers and Horoya at Kitende, more worrisome concerns have suffered for gaffer Beto Bianchi.

The Venoms are struggling for breathe and the goal taps are still closed.

The last two last matches against Raja Casablanca and Fufa Big League side Jinja North in the Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 32 yesterday at Kakindu Stadium yielded zero goals.

Worse still, the Venoms currently seem to command no fear even to the lesser clubs and barely threatened the hosts.

The three-time time winners were for the second time lucky this season and escaped with spot-kick victory in Jinja after a pulsating 7-6 shootout session.

Desire Tetty, Fabien Mutombora, Hillary Mukundane, Martin Kizza, Olivier Osomba, Issa Mubiru and Milton Karisa calmed their nerves to net Vipers penalties as they crawled into the last 16.

There were tangible lessons for Bianchi who made a couple of changes in his starting lineup to gain a new attacking and commanding facet.

Reliable marksman Yunus Sentamu started in the attacking trident with Karim Ndugwa and Karisa but failed to breakdown Jinja North solid defence.

In search of the elusive goals at home Bianchi might replaced cap-tied Ndugwa with Tetty and go for an all out approach on Saturday.

There was a debut in defence for Angolan Nzau Miguel Lutumba - their fifth January transfer recruit and it pointed to him either replacing Mukundane as they seek to close the gaps riddled by Raja.

Mutombora looked steadfast between the sticks and may push over Morocco villain Alfred Mudekereza who had a regrettable outing.

Vipers still lacks the telepathy and team resolve needed to push on three fronts but Bianchi who is barely two months in charge can get a benefit of doubt to steady the ship.

Lions march on

At Kakyeka Stadium yesterday, Mbarara City striker Henry Kitegenyi netted a 66th minute penalty to thrust the Ankle Lions into the round of 16.

In Mbale, Emmanuel Loki's 67th minute strike for visiting Soltilo Bright Stars was cancelled out by Mbale Heroes forward Junior Mukisa three minutes to the end but Asaph Mwebaze's boys hang on to win 3-1 via shootouts.

This afternoon, third division team Bunyaruguru United will host top flight strugglers UPDF after they eliminated Kaaro Karungi 2-0 in their first match.

Buganda Region side Kiyinda Boys will face off with Western Region side Kigezi Home Boys on the same day.

The former ejected Gaddafi while the latter overcame last season's semi-finalists Booma 2-1 at the round of 64.



Caf Champions League

Saturday at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende

Vipers vs. Horoya (Guinea), 4pm

Stanbic Uganda Cup - Round of 32

Today's fixtures

Bunyaruguru vs. UPDF, 4pm (Nyakasharu - Rubirizi)

Kiyinda Boys vs. Kigezi HomeBoyz, 4pm (Mityana-Saza Ground)

Yesterday's results

Jinja North 0 (6) - 0 (7) Vipers

Mbarara City 1-0 Admin