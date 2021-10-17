Big boys back in title hunt

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Day two of matchday one of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) today promises to serve entertaining football as clubs synonymous with that get in action.

Police welcome former champions Vipers to the MTN Omondi Stadium, while Lugogo landlords, KCCA, travel to Wakiso Giants.

With the three opening matches happening on Friday, where defending champions Express faced Arua Hill, early pace-setting is on the cards today.

Renewed energy

Coach Abdallah Mubiru’s Police start the new season with renewed energy to try and do better than last.

The Cops have a number of experienced players keen to show they still have what it takes, with veteran Ugandan international Tony Mawejje believing he can push further this season.

Although on his last legs, Mawejje showed last season and in the resumption of the Uganda Cup last month that he can still dominate games.

Then there is the returning Juma Balinya, who led the scoring charts with 19 league goals in the 2018/19 season before crossing to Tanzania and back at KCCA. Creative Johnson Odong and Brian Muluuli will be tasked to fill the big void left by the departure of long serving Ben Ochen and young striker Derrick Kakooza.

Scoring defender Hassan Mahmood will not partner Henry Katongole, who has returned to SC Villa, but remains Police’s best organiser from the back, and will play a vital role in stopping Vipers.

Elite group

Yet the Venoms, Vipers, have assembled an elite group that it is hard to talk about them and not think of the title charge. That is the kind of job coach Mubiru and his boys face today.

An 8-1 drubbing Uganda Cup final of depleted Bul may not happen here, but the four-time league champions, this time under Brazilian coach Robertinho Oliveira, just have too much ammunition. On top of keeping almost their entire squad from last season, they have added midfielder Bright Anukani and national U20 goalkeeping superstar Jack Komakech.

In-form strike pair of Caesar Manzoki and reborn Yunus Sentamu must surely be happy with Anukani’s addition.

And Robertinho is talking a big game, too. “Attacking is my mentality, ‘’ said the man who took over during the off-season.

“I love to give my players the liberty to express themselves with the ball, play high up the pitch and play to their strengths.”

This is the same school of thought Police’s Mubiru believes in.

“I love winning,” added the Brazilian, “and big clubs have to win. It starts with organization, and from the mind, you have to play offensive football in the final third of the field.”

In Wakiso, Morley Byekwaso will be starting his first season as the big boss at KCCA after replacing Mike Mutebi as coach midway last season.

He comes up against an organized Douglas Bamweyana side, who made six new additions including the powerfully built Shariph Kimbowa from Busoga United. Kimbowa scored twice against KCCA last season.

Byekwaso’s rebuilding at KCCA has seen him return goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and attacking midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, who he worked with at the defunct Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

KCCA, who had a massive clear out, have also managed to keep hold of their prized assets in forwards Brian Aheebwa, Sam Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku.

Brian Kayanja, Joseph Bukenya and youngster Charles Lwanga will also be pivotal for the 13-time league champions if they are to better last season’s 56-goal yield and fourth place finish.

