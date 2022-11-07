Big boys restore 'order'

Bul hit their minimum targets mid last week, grinding out a 1-0 victory over Onduparaka to ensure that no matter what happened elsewhere on Match Day six, they would enter seven still on top of proceedings.

SC Villa followed suit on Saturday, quietly squeezing out another 1-0 victory over a tough battling Soltilo Bright Stars to keep scenting Bul.

Karim Ndugwa and Charles Bbaale's goals for Bul and Villa respectively ensured both sides claimed their fourth StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) victories in six matches.

Bul - who alongside Arua Hill, 3-0 winners over UPDF -, remain the only unbeaten sides, sit top with 14 points, one ahead of 16-time record champions Villa.

Step forward Vipers, KCCA

But it is reigning champions Vipers SC and 13-time league winners KCCA that entered this round with questions hanging over their heads.

Coming into Friday's match against Maroons, Vipers sat second from bottom after failing to score in their two opening matches - drawing with Bright Stars and losing 1-0 to KCCA.

KCCA themselves were eighth after winning two and losing as many, the 1-0 defeat to Maroons ushering them into their encounter with Blacks Power on Saturday.

But when business started, the two went ahead with it in telling fashion.

Vipers dispatched Maroons 3-0 at St Mary's and KCCA dismissed Blacks Power 4-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in what the victors will hope is the real start to their season.

Milton Karisa scored Vipers first goal in the first half before setting up Yunus Sentamu for the latter's second and Venoms third on 66 minutes.

Sentamu, scorer of 14 goals last season, seconds earlier made it 2-0 with an exquisite flick off a Frank Tumwesigye beautiful delivery.

Vipers first win of the season lifted them two places up to 12th on four points in three games while Maroons dropped to sixth on eight in six matches.

At Lugogo, the pressure would have intensified for coach Morley Byekwaso had KCCA failed to deal with struggling Blacks Power.

And the home side struggled to contain early pressure from the visitors, Mike Siwu one of several raids goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan had to contend with.

But the hosts withstood it and returned in the second half with a rejuvenated Rogers Mato and Allan Okello each helping themselves to a brace between the 52nd and 90th minutes. Bronson Nsubuga got the hosts consolation.

KCCA's third victory in five games moved them up three places to fifth on nine points but even Byekwaso admits that they will have to improve on their travels, where they have lost all two, to compete for the title.

"Last season we played well away and picked quite some good points, but this time round we haven't started as well," he said after the home game at Lugogo.

"What I can say is that we are still a work in progress. There are things our fans expect of us, because even when we win, there are some aspects of the game that people now used to watching TV demand of us.

"Of course that increases pressure on us to deliver like what they see on TV.

"So we have to ensure we play away as well as we do at home, although sometimes the state of pitches does not always help in the cause.

"We want to play well and win as KCCA is expected. It might take time but we know we shall get there." The league continues on Tuesday.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

KCCA 4-1 Blacks Power

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 SC Villa

Vipers SC 3-0 Maroons

Arua Hill 3-0 UPDF

Wakiso Giants 2-1 URA

Busoga United 0-1 Gaddafi

Bul 1-0 Onduparaka

Match Day Seven

Tuesday, 4pm

Express vs. Bul, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku, TV

Wakiso Giants vs. Vipers SC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso, TV

Gaddafi vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja