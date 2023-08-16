Big League clubs overcome licensing hiccups

Fufa has confirmed that all the 15 clubs that were expected to play in the 2023/24 season of the Big League have passed the licensing criteria.

The second-division season was tentatively scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 14 just nine days after the StarTimes Uganda Premier League start.

In a short communication that was released on Monday, the federation confirmed that all 15 clubs will take part in the coming season, unlike the topflight where the fixtures were delayed to allow Arua Hill and Busoga United to clean their house.

“All the 15 clubs have fulfilled the Fufa Club Licensing exercise and will play in the 2023/2024 Fufa Big League season,” Fufa confirmed.

The 15 include the four teams that were promoted from the regional leagues. They are Mbale Heroes from Eastern, Kiyinda Boys from Buganda, Young Elephants from Northern and Kigezi Homeboys from Western region.

They will be joined by Onduparaka and Blacks Power, who were demoted from the Uganda Premier League.

The league will take an odd shape once again after Fufa failed to find the right matrix to cover the extra spot after only two instead of three teams were relegated from the UPL. Kyetume left that gap last year when they were relegated for failing to meet the minimum standards of licensing.

Fufa Big League clubs for 2023/24 and their home grounds;

Lugazi FC - Lugazi FC stadium

Jinja North United – Bugembe

Kiyinda Boys – Homisdallen School, Gayaza

Kigezi Homeboys – Kabale Municipal Stadium

Ndejje Unversity – Arena of Vision, Ndejje

Uganda Police – Kavumba

Blacks Power – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira

Kataka & Mbale Heroes – Mbale City Stadium

Calvary – Midigo PS, Yumbe

Young Elephants – Anaka PS, Lira

Onduparaka – Greenlight Stadium, Arua

Booma – Masindi Stadium

Kyetume – Nakisunga Ssaza